The SBI Show: Episode 319 (Talking Josh Sargent's transfer, USMNT defender options, and more)

Episode 319 of The SBI Show takes a closer look at Josh Sargent’s transfer to Norwich City, and also discusses Konrad De La Fuente’s impressive Ligue 1 debut with Marseille and Joe Scally’s promising debut with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Host Ives Galarcep also breaks down the goalkeeper and defender options for the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup qualifying squad in September, including the players who need to sort out their club situations if they are going to be included.

Lastly, MLS is covered, and the new League’s Cup is discussed, with Seattle enjoying a winning start while Sporting Kansas City was beaten badly after starting a reserve squad against Club Leon. The past weekend’s league results are also touched on, including Atlanta United’s big win and Toronto FC’s comeback against New York City FC.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 319 right here: