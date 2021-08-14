The SBI Show: Episode 320 (Talking Americans Abroad, USMNT attacking options, and more)

The return of top-flight European soccer this weekend means the return of the top Americans Abroad and the latest episode of The SBI Show digs into what to watch for this weekend.

Episode 320 of The SBI Show looks back at the impressive Bundesliga debut of teenage fullback Joe Scally, who turned in a strong showing against Bayern Munich on Friday. Also discussed is Christian Pulisic’s UEFA Super Cup win, his playing situation at Chelsea, and much more.

Host Ives Galarcep also digs into the U.S. men’s national team’s options in midfield and at forward, with a closer look at the players Gregg Berhalter is likely to bring to the World Cup qualifying camp.

David Ochoa’s decision to play for Mexico is another topic we take a deep dive on, as we ponder what Ochoa’s decision means for the USMNT program, and what, if anything, can be done to prevent more Mexican-Americans from choosing to play for El Tri.

The MLS weekend slate is the last topic, with a look at this weekend’s top picks, and a look back at the midweek results in Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions League.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 320 here: