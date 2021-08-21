The SBI Show: Episode 322 (Talking Pulisic cover, USMNT striker options, and more)

Christian Pulisic’s positive COVID-19 test has left his availability for World Cup qualifying in doubt and the latest episode of The SBI Show dives into Gregg Berhalter’s options.

Episode 322 discusses what Pulisic’s potential absence could mean, when we might expect him to be available, and the players Berhalter could turn to as replacement options.

Host Ives Galarcep also discusses USMNT striker options in the midst of a rash of injuries, and the one striker who Berhalter should be calling in to be part of the upcoming national team camp.

Episode 322 also previews the weekend’s MLS schedule, and gives you the best bets for Rivalry Week, including the New York derby.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 322 here: