The SBI Show: Episode 323 (Talking Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, MLS-Liga MX, and more)

Weston McKennie’s club future has become the biggest story in American soccer this week and the latest episode of The SBI Show digs into the possibilities, and how we have apparently come to reach the end of McKennie’s time at Juventus.

Episode 323 digs into the McKennie transfer rumors, and where his future is most likely to be now that he is reportedly not in the plans of new Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Host Ives Galarcep also discusses Ricardo Pepi’s U.S. men’s national team future, and why Gregg Berhalter needs to call him up whether Pepi is ready to commit to being cap-tied or not.

The MLS-Liga MX love affair goes under the SBI Show microscope, and Ives lays out why he thinks combining the two leagues into one super league is a terrible idea.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 323 here: