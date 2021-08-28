The SBI Show: Episode 324 (Breaking down the USMNT World Cup qualifying roster)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying kicks off in less than a week and The SBI Show breaks down the U.S. men’s national team squad that will begin the quest to qualify starting on Thursday in El Salvador.

Episode 324 takes a closer look at the 26-player squad chosen by Gregg Berhalter, including the headline-grabbing call of Ricardo Pepi, who has chosen to represent the United States rather than Mexico.

Host Ives Galarcep also digs into the absences of some Gold Cup standouts, including Matthew Hoppe, and why some fringe veterans made the cut over more highly-rated prospects.

Episode 324 also touches on the Americans Abroad scene, including the UEFA Champions League draw and how it went for the Americans in the competition.

Ives wraps things up discussing MLS, including the All-Star Game, the recent coaching changes with Real Salt Lake and Vancouver, while also looking ahead to the weekend’s action.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 324 here: