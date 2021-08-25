The USMNT should call up Ricardo Pepi, even if he's not ready to be cap-tied

Ricardo Pepi is riding high. The FC Dallas striker is scoring goals, having fun, and the images of his wide smile at the MLS All-Star Game festivities this week show a player full of confidence, enjoying moment and embracing his blossoming stardom.
The 18-year-old will take part in Wednesday’s All-Star Game, and will return to FC Dallas soon after, and if U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter is on his game, Pepi should follow that up with a trip to USMNT camp ahead of September’s World Cup qualifiers.
Pepi told media in Los Angeles this week that he isn’t ready to make a decision on his national team future yet — he is eligible to play for the USA and Mexico — but that should not deter Berhalter from extending the invitation, even if it it comes with the accepted parameters that Pepi won’t play in the qualifiers.
Why have Pepi come to camp if he isn’t going to play? Consider it a chance to let him experience the USMNT setup and get a feel for it, while also reuniting with former U.S. Under-17 teammates Gio Reyna and Gianluca Busio (the above photo of Pepi was from his time with the U-17s). Berhalter did the same with Efrain Alvarez and Ayo Akinola last December, and while both players wound up choosing different national teams, it didn’t mean the gestures weren’t worth doing.
You could argue Berhalter did the same thing this summer with Yunus Musah and the Concacaf Nations League finals in June. Berhalter danced around his reasons for not playing Musah in the Nations League, but it was clear he wasn’t forcing the issue with a player who might not have been ready to be cap-tied, bringing him along anyway and allowing Musah to experience a memorable tournament victory.
Of course, Pepi could still turn down a USMNT invitation, much the same way Julian Araujo turned down a Gold Cup call-up from Berhalter, but extending the invite, and making the effort to show Pepi there is clear interest, is a must.
This isn’t just a case of trying to keep Pepi away from Mexico, calling the FC Dallas striker makes sense because he’s the most in-form American striker in MLS right now, and is just 18. He is currently tied with veteran Nashville SC striker C.J. Sapong for most goals by an American in MLS with nine.
There is also the fact that the USMNT striker pool has been hit with the injury bug, with Gyasi Zardes now sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Matthew Hoppe not having played a single minute since the Gold Cup ended almost a month ago. That doesn’t mean Hoppe won’t still be called as a wide forward option, but if Berhalter is looking for an in-form striker playing regularly, Pepi fits the bill.
Josh Sargent and Jordan Siebatcheu are the top two striker options right now, but the spot for a third option is wide open, with Nicholas Gioacchini another possibility.
The good news is the upcoming USMNT camp was always going to be larger than normal due to the three qualifiers in the window, which means Berhalter has some cushion to bring an extra player, and Pepi should be that player if he is willing to accept the invitation, even if he isn’t yet ready to be cap-tied.
What do you think of Pepi’s situation? Think Berhalter should extend an invitation even if Pepi isn’t ready to commit to being cap-tied?
It’s simple; Invite him. If he wants to come with a restriction like not wanting to be cap tied tell him you want his commitment because he will be an important player for the US. Then see what happens.
There were a LOT of great players volleying balls on goal last night against great keepers. He was doing the best. Not really a question.
Who is the striker that is ahead of him? The starting stikers keeping him from getting even a call up…..Love to hear that answer.
The real questions is how is Dallas that successful in developing youth talent?
Seems like they must have systems in place to identify potential for greatness AND develop it so well.
pulisic’s first cap was 9′ at the end of a 4-0 laugher qualifier with guatemala. while i would have taken care of these in the summer, the way to favor merit and results, but lock them down, is hide them away end of a 30 man camp and 23 man roster and if we get a big lead in a game, play them. up 3-0 the risk is minimal and you have rewarded 15 players of the 16 you can use on their merit. bend a little and cap tie someone with #16. but as i said ad nauseum other thread, GB’s history since dest is the other way, wouldn’t give musah 1′ in a regional to lock him up. so the better argument is probably play up he deserves it. which is a tough sell for most coaches in quali, where they want regular and reliable. response: that’s not going to be dike, dude. you tried relying on that and it didn’t work. to me it’s not like keeper or defense, if it doesn’t work it’s less likely to cost you a result, you just won’t get more goals for. and if you already have a decent 2+ lead, no big whoop.
To me it’s a no-brainer. Call him up and if he comes, let him decide if he plays or not. If he wants to play, put him in the last 10 minutes or so against El Salvador.
I think he’ll turn down the call up. I mean if I were him I’d hold out and try to use my leverage for a World Cup spot. Keep people wanting as long as possible because as soon as you’re cap tied half the fan base will move on to the next hot prospect.
the ES Tag lane should be reserved for cars with 2+ riders. the bad juju of dest, to me, was we responded to threats and ambivalence rather than rewarded commitment. i do think we should fight for dual nationals, but the express lane should be for players who really badly want to be americans. both as a signal to the pool, and to promote the behavior we want. berhalter encourages team shopping and brinksmanship. “go to mexico/ canada camp, see what you think, come back, we’ll talk.” that puts pressure on you. ironically i think players respond faster to the ultimatum of, you tell me you want to be one of us, and i will cap you next week. if not, i will recruit someone else, i am not going to waste my time arguing with you, i will reward the ones eager to be americans.
i think it’s pitiful how musah got handled because he’s excited to be here, didn’t do a bunch of press waffling and games, and still defends us even after how he was treated. that loyalty should be rewarded. he could easily be repping someone else. and i doubt he was going to lose us nations league.
bend a little. jesus.
EZ
your rants about Dest and Musah are insane brother, the both of them are clearly having fun being and playing with the USMNT as Greg has endeared himself to the group, and that’s plain as the eye can see by the ay the players put it on the line for him. There is no evidence that Greg did Musah dirty, no one knows why he didn’t get a run out in Nations League and saying otherwise is all speculation and narratives. Like the writer of this article stated, it might have simply come down to Musah not wanting to be cap-tied just yet, but word in Spain before the NL was that Musah was not training well, was characterized as having an attitude problem, but more importantly hadn’t played a game in the weeks leading up to NL camp so do with that what you may! People can’t keep making insinuations about a situation they know nothing about, misinformation is rearing its ugly head in all walks of life nowadays, when what people need to be doing is their research before spreading myths
but to me this should have all been resolved by this summer, and not in quali. half the problem is having left it this late it is now a choice of, we won’t call you, versus the other guy being also in quali and offering caps. it’s not just friendlies and the other guy by definition is saying come play qualifiers. this should already be resolved so we can use quali like quali. which the coach may do anyway but without having CYA.
Got it. Greg is supposed to make player decisions to make you, or other fans, happy. Nothing bad could come from that!
Agreed on all counts. Get him in!