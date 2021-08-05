USMNT fullback Sam Vines completes transfer to Royal Antwerp

Sam Vines is enjoying a dream start to his month of August, starting out with helping the U.S. men’s national team win the Gold Cup, and now with the securing of his transfer to Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

The Colorado Rapids announced the completion of the sale of the 22-year-old fullback for a reported fee of $2.1 million.

Vines is coming off an impressive at the Concacaf Gold Cup, where he started in four of the USMNT’s six matches, and played in the final victory against Mexico.

A homegrown player who came up through the Rapids academy, Vines was in his third season with the Rapids, having played 53 matches for the club.

Vines had established himself as one of the better left backs in MLS, earning a place on the U.S. Under-23 men’s national team for Olympic qualifying after making his USMNT debut.

The recent Gold Cup triumph helped showcase how far Vines has come as a player, as he scored the winning goal for the USMNT in its Gold Cup-opening win against Haiti, and played key starting roles in wins against Canada, Jamaica and Qatar.

Vines is one of several members of the Gold Cup-winning USMNT side who could make transfer moves, with Gianluca Busio’s transfer to Serie A side Venezia expected to be complete, and fellow left back George Bello heavily linked to a move to Turkish side Galatasaray. Matthew Hoppe is also expected to make a move away from newly-relegated German side Schalke, with multiple English clubs linked to Hoppe’s services.

Vines joins a Royal Antwerp side that finished in second place in the Belgian league last season, and will be competing in the UEFA Europa League.

The sale leaves a void in the Rapids lineup, but the club is reportedly prepared to complete the acquisition of Brazilian fullback Lucas Esteves.

The Rapids return to action on Saturday at home against Sporting Kansas City.