USMNT jumps 10 spots to 10th place in latest FIFA rankings

A pair of regional trophies was enough to give the U.S. men’s national team a major boost in the latest FIFA rankings.
The USMNT jumped up 10 places to 10th overall in the newest FIFA rankings after winning the Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup titles. The Americans couldn’t quite overtake Mexico, which is ranked ninth, but closed the gap to the narrowest of margins heading into Concacaf World Cup qualifying in September.
The new ranking is the highest position the Americans have had in the FIFA rankings since May of 2006, when they were ranked fifth. FIFA reconfigured its ranking criteria after the 2006 World Cup,
Reaching the top 10 puts the USMNT in range of potentially securing a top-eight seed for the FIFA World Cup. It is still a long shot because the Americans would likely have to climb as high as seventh in the rankings before the 2022 World Cup, which will require both a dominant run in World Cup qualifying and at least three teams stumbling in the rankings (jumping ahead of Mexico would likely happen if the Americans finish in first place in the final round of World Cup qualifying). That is all assuming FIFA maintains the same criteria for World Cup seeding, and the criteria for the 2022 World Cup seeding has yet to be decided.
The new ranking is a major positive for American players aspiring to play in England, with the top-10 spot meaning USMNT players need a lower percentage of national team games played to secure UK work permits.
The Americans compiled eight wins over the course of the two summer Concacaf tournaments, including a pair of victories over Mexico, which now holds a slim 10-point lead on the Americans in the FIFA rankings.
The USMNT returns to action in September, with World Cup qualifiers at El Salvador on September 2, then against Canada in Nashville on September 5, and then at Honduras on September 8.
Super super happy – our highest ranking since 2006 – but….I have to admit: finding out that somehow Mexico is STILL ranked higher than us (after two straight tournament final wins over them) is very frustrating.
Puhleese let’s not give England such lofty respect. They made a final this summer in a major tournament yes but the last time they got to a final was waaay back in 1966 played on home soil. Sick and tired of overrating the English national team and their players.
I think that this ranging is a bit too high because our first team hasn’t played together enough. However, by the time of the next WC and with some of our youngsters getting more European experience I think we will be at least a top 10 team and, depending on the draw, could/should make the quarter finals.
the ranking thing is bad for this team because it tends to encourage roster conservatism on a team where all the real talent is young, and like 90% of our summer results were 1 goal games. wins, but not emphatic. my experience the people obsessed with rankings also tend to pimp status quo lineups, when with this team we might even accelerate if we went with the generational shift.
i also think the team itself needs to emotionally stay in the place of winning one at a time game after game and not take this or the 2026 talk seriously. if you win over and over by working through each game, you will get the end goals.
Positions about 8 and up (and germany) are in there own class. After that the next teams through about 15 or 20 are all about even as well. Staying consistently in that top 20 is good. Strive for that upper tier is the ultimate goal. Perhaps in a couple cycles is things keep moving forward?
dude, beginning of cycle sarachan had them beating mexico, tying france and portugal, and losing 1-0 late to italy. before GB reinvented the wheel we were already catching back up.
case you don’t realize, this team has plenty of history going toe to toe with the world elite, was once a quarterfinal team and round of 16 regular, and in no way should second tier status be acceptable and some snob tactical project to fix. it’s basic competence for USA and if he can’t take this talent boom and make something with it he’s the wrong coach. the U20s coach, who kind of sucks, had them to the quarters. if GB can’t get them at least that far this time he sucks as well.
i am convinced that a lot of this down-talk is like snobs trying to deflate expectations. if you have a golden generation but it will take a decade to make your tactics work then that’s their whole career you’re wasting. i kind of think when this much talent drops in your lap anything short of semis is a disgrace. people think i am trying to talk the team down, it’s the opposite, this should be better than what it is. if you’re like, but we won the tournaments, yeah, we can do better. need to if the plan is to beat south american and european teams to advance.
there are actually very few teams that are permanently good. a lot of name brand teams run in cycles where at their peak they can win things but at their trough they too might not qualify or be a group round disaster. development has more to do with sustained success. that and sound tactics that travel well.
Whoa – IV. Not sure where that rant came from.
Lets be honest with ourselves and recognize that there are a handful of truly elite football nations that are WC quarterfinalists or continental semifinalists (almost) every tournament. Lets start with Brazil, Argentina, Germany and Italy. Then there are a few teams during each quadrennial who have a great generation. Those who are coming down from a great team would include Chile and Belgium, and Spain and Portugal. However, the depth of those countries almost always results in a pretty good team, if not great. So, there are 8 teams – like MOO said. That doesn’t even include France – the reigning WC champions and England who have a pretty good set of players right now and a coach, who may not light the world up, but hasn’t crapped the bed. This is not snobbery; its tradition and fact.
Then we have the next level of teams, who in any given tournament could make the quarterfinals or are the best teams in their federation. I would put the US and Mexico at this level 16-32 almost all the time. Costa Rica was there, but their players are aging. Maybe Qatar is there, when Japan and South Korea were in the past. And a few African countries, depending on the ups and downs of those nations.
It is great that the US is 10, and in reality, could be close to that ranking, but to say that MOO is underrating a national team who didn’t even qualify for the last WC, is not realistic either. The USMNT had a great (and maybe surprising – at least to me) summer in 2021. We should enjoy it, and hope that it lasts through CONCACAF qualifying and into the WC in Qatar.