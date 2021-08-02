U.S. Men's National Team SBISoccer.com

USMNT vs. Mexico: SBI Live Commentary

USMNT vs. Mexico: SBI Live Commentary

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

USMNT vs. Mexico: SBI Live Commentary

By August 1, 2021 8:36 pm

By |

The latest installment of the USA-Mexico rivalry makes its first trip to Las Vegas, with the two adversaries set to play for their second trophy of the summer.

The U.S. men’s national team takes on Mexico in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final (9 p.m. ET, FS1), a month after the Americans defeated El Tri in the Nations League final. Gregg Berhalter has brought an experimental squad through the Gold Cup, with several new faces blossoming to take the USMNT to the final.

The Americans will face a strong El Tri side with many of the same players who competed in Nations League, with a total of seven starters in the Gold Cup final who also started against the USMNT in the Nations League final.

Here is the USMNT starting lineup for tonight’s final, with George Bello starting in place of Sam Vines, Gyasi Zardes stepping in at striker and Eryk Williamson getting the nod ahead of Cristian Roldan and Gianluca Busio.

SBI’s editorial staff will be providing updates and analysis throughout the match in the comments section below, so feel free to follow the action there. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts, opinions and questions as well.

Enjoy the action.

, , 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

34 comments
  • Blokhin

    Roldan or Busio for Arriola?

    Literally anyone else for Arriola?

    Those two chances are what US typically gets and puts away when they’re playing undermatched vs Mexico….

    Reply
  • Jamie

    I’m not the type to pile on, but if Roldan had started in place of Arriola, he would have had his first USMNT goal tonight.

    Reply
  • beachbum

    49 minute, we just had 10 in the box and Gyasi just outside the area! geez

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    HECK of a pass by Eryk Williamson to spring Arriola on the break, but he sends a speculative shot wide of the mark.

    And that’s the halftime whistle.

    0-0 in Las Vegas.

    Reply
  • beachbum

    just check out the video…it don’t lie. 11 in the box and in the defensive 3rd. It has happened more than once. truth

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    Hector Moreno is down and looks like he will be replaced by Carlos Salcido. Big loss for El Tri if he’s forced out, Moreno’s leadership is key to Mexico’s back-line.

    0-0, 43rd minute.

    Reply
  • beachbum

    that’s 5 times now we win the ball in midfield and the whistle blows…5

    Reply
    • Ives Galarcep

      Hoppe with a half-chance off a corner but can’t get it on frame. A bit better from the USMNT on that set piece, we have seen set pieces be a bit of a weak spot for the USMNT in the Gold Cup, not getting nearly enough from them.

      Reply
  • beachbum

    US defending with all 11 in the defensive 3rd, even with all 11 in the box

    Reply
    • Ives Galarcep

      Now you’re just making stuff up.

      They’re pressing well, but credit Mexico with sharp passing and movement.

      If the USMNT were bunkering, Mexico would have even more chances so far.

      Alas, it’s 0-0, 38th minute

      Reply
      • beachbum

        no I’m not, yes we’re pressing, and then at times we have 11 in the box Ives, more than once. I don’t make things up man

      • beachbum

        just look at the video, I just did with this delay. I don’t make things up

  • Ives Galarcep

    Nice turn by Funes Mori to free himself on goal, but he can’t find an angle and has his shot blocked by Turner.

    Funes Mori has been very active through the first 30 minutes. He’s up for this one.

    0-0, 33rd minute

    Reply
    • DC Josh

      Ariola had not justified a place on the qualifying roster, or even to start this match. He HAS to score there, and he’s constantly giving the ball away.

      Reply
  • beachbum

    Arriola starting out like he’s left off, losing literally every ball played to him. Must be better

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    SAVE Matt Turner!! Dives to his right to deny a dangerous Funes More header that was heading in. USMNT need to defender that set piece better than that.

    0-0, 12th minute

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    USMNT passing around with ease at times, but then Mexico fights back to win possession. Might see a lot of flip-flopping going on tonight.

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    Matt Turner nearly gives up an early penalty, but no call is made. Turner got caught in possession in the second minute.

    USMNT comes right down and creates a great look for Williamson, but he can’t make good contact and the chance is wasted.

    0-0, 5th minute

    Reply

Add your comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More from

More U.S. Men's National Team
Home