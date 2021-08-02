USMNT vs. Mexico: SBI Live Commentary

The latest installment of the USA-Mexico rivalry makes its first trip to Las Vegas, with the two adversaries set to play for their second trophy of the summer.
The U.S. men’s national team takes on Mexico in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final (9 p.m. ET, FS1), a month after the Americans defeated El Tri in the Nations League final. Gregg Berhalter has brought an experimental squad through the Gold Cup, with several new faces blossoming to take the USMNT to the final.
The Americans will face a strong El Tri side with many of the same players who competed in Nations League, with a total of seven starters in the Gold Cup final who also started against the USMNT in the Nations League final.
Here is the USMNT starting lineup for tonight’s final, with George Bello starting in place of Sam Vines, Gyasi Zardes stepping in at striker and Eryk Williamson getting the nod ahead of Cristian Roldan and Gianluca Busio.
Arriola strikes again, damn!!
Roldan or Busio for Arriola?
Literally anyone else for Arriola?
Those two chances are what US typically gets and puts away when they’re playing undermatched vs Mexico….
I’m not the type to pile on, but if Roldan had started in place of Arriola, he would have had his first USMNT goal tonight.
49 minute, we just had 10 in the box and Gyasi just outside the area! geez
HECK of a pass by Eryk Williamson to spring Arriola on the break, but he sends a speculative shot wide of the mark.
And that’s the halftime whistle.
0-0 in Las Vegas.
just check out the video…it don’t lie. 11 in the box and in the defensive 3rd. It has happened more than once. truth
and I NEVER said they were bunkering, that is your word…come on man
Hector Moreno is down and looks like he will be replaced by Carlos Salcido. Big loss for El Tri if he’s forced out, Moreno’s leadership is key to Mexico’s back-line.
0-0, 43rd minute.
that’s 5 times now we win the ball in midfield and the whistle blows…5
Hoppe with a half-chance off a corner but can’t get it on frame. A bit better from the USMNT on that set piece, we have seen set pieces be a bit of a weak spot for the USMNT in the Gold Cup, not getting nearly enough from them.
US defending with all 11 in the defensive 3rd, even with all 11 in the box
Now you’re just making stuff up.
They’re pressing well, but credit Mexico with sharp passing and movement.
If the USMNT were bunkering, Mexico would have even more chances so far.
Alas, it’s 0-0, 38th minute
no I’m not, yes we’re pressing, and then at times we have 11 in the box Ives, more than once. I don’t make things up man
just look at the video, I just did with this delay. I don’t make things up
Nice turn by Funes Mori to free himself on goal, but he can’t find an angle and has his shot blocked by Turner.
Funes Mori has been very active through the first 30 minutes. He’s up for this one.
0-0, 33rd minute
Arrio-OH-la…..
Dude… come on
Par for the course for Arriola
GB dropping the F bomb on his team…”Let’s effing go!” Hello
Arriola strikes the right post on the break. A golden chance to USMNT there to take lead. 26′
what a miss, terrible
Ariola had not justified a place on the qualifying roster, or even to start this match. He HAS to score there, and he’s constantly giving the ball away.
Arriola switched over to left side, let’s see if that helps him
nope, back on the right and turns it over immediately
Arriola starting out like he’s left off, losing literally every ball played to him. Must be better
Looks like Cristian Roldan is ready to come on for Williamson is needed.
Not good here for USMNT as Williamson is down and in pain after taking a cross to the back of his head.
SAVE Matt Turner!! Dives to his right to deny a dangerous Funes More header that was heading in. USMNT need to defender that set piece better than that.
0-0, 12th minute
A cross goes right into Bello’s arm, which wasn’t outstretched and goes out for a corner. Mexico wants a penalty.
USMNT passing around with ease at times, but then Mexico fights back to win possession. Might see a lot of flip-flopping going on tonight.
Great tackle from Acosta to win possession back for USMNT after Mexico lead a 3-on-3 attack.
Matt Turner nearly gives up an early penalty, but no call is made. Turner got caught in possession in the second minute.
USMNT comes right down and creates a great look for Williamson, but he can’t make good contact and the chance is wasted.
0-0, 5th minute
Game is UNDER WAY! The sold-out stadium is ROCKING, and as expected, a heavily pro-Mexico crowd. Probably 85-15 in favor of Mexico.
I like the lineup, but question Bello. Is he ready for this moment?
Let’s go USA!