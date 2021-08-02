USMNT vs. Mexico: SBI Live Commentary

The latest installment of the USA-Mexico rivalry makes its first trip to Las Vegas, with the two adversaries set to play for their second trophy of the summer.

The U.S. men’s national team takes on Mexico in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final (9 p.m. ET, FS1), a month after the Americans defeated El Tri in the Nations League final. Gregg Berhalter has brought an experimental squad through the Gold Cup, with several new faces blossoming to take the USMNT to the final.

The Americans will face a strong El Tri side with many of the same players who competed in Nations League, with a total of seven starters in the Gold Cup final who also started against the USMNT in the Nations League final.

Here is the USMNT starting lineup for tonight’s final, with George Bello starting in place of Sam Vines, Gyasi Zardes stepping in at striker and Eryk Williamson getting the nod ahead of Cristian Roldan and Gianluca Busio.

SBI’s editorial staff will be providing updates and analysis throughout the match in the comments section below, so feel free to follow the action there. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts, opinions and questions as well.

Enjoy the action.