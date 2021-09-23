Americans Abroad: Midweek Rewind (Hoppe, Weah, McKennie and more)

By Ives Galarcep | September 23, 2021 12:37 pm ET

The U.S. men’s national team should have a few more winger options heading into the October World Cup qualifiers if this week’s Americans Abroad results are any indication.

Matthew Hoppe recorded his first start for La Liga side Mallorca and Tim Weah made his first start since returning from injury for Lille.

Hoppe’s Mallorca was battered on Wednesday by Real Madrid, 6-1, but the American forward helped set up Mallorca’s lone goal with a nifty lay-off pass.

Matthew Hoppe with the nice lay-off pass to spring Kangin for Mallorca’s goal. Real Madrid cruising 3-1 at halftime but nice moment for the #USMNT forward. https://t.co/PBlxVK7IP7 — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) September 22, 2021

Weah started in Lille’s 2-1 win vs. Reims on Wednesday, Weah’s first start in a month after being sidelined with a thigh injury.

Weston McKennie made his first 90-minute appearance under Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri in Wednesday’s vital 3-2 win vs. Spezia. McKennie didn’t have the prettiest of matches, but he put in the dirty work to help Juve earn its first win of the Serie A season.

Zack Steffen saw his first game action in six weeks with a three-save performance starting in Manchester City’s Carabao Cup romp over Wycombe on Wednesday. Steffen hadn’t played for club or country since City’s Community Shield loss to Leicester City on August 6.

Jordan Pefok continued his goal-scoring ways, scoring his eighth goal of the early season in all competitions in Young Boys’ 6-1 romp over Lausanne on Wednesday.

Here is a look back at how the Americans Abroad contingent performed this week:

England

CARABAO CUP

Christian Pulisic was OUT (Ankle Injury) for Chelsea’s penalty shootout win vs. Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen started, played 90 minutes and made three saves in Manchester City’s 6-1 win vs. Wycombe on Wednesday.

Josh Sargent did not dress for Norwich City’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream did not dress for Fulham’s penalty shootout loss to Leeds on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s 4-1 win vs. Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Cadiz on Thursday.

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Valencia’s 3-1 loss to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Alaves’ 1-0 loss to Espanyol on Wednesday.

Matthew Hoppe started, played 58 minutes and recorded an ASSIST in Mallorca’s 6-1 loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Juventus’s 3-2 win vs. Spezia on Wednesday.

Gianluca Busio started and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 2-0 loss to AC Milan on Wednesday.

Tanner Tessman came off the bench and played 8 minutes for Venezia.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma Udinese on Thursday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah started and played 59 minutes in Lille’s 2-1 win vs. Reims on Wednesday.

Konrad De La Fuente came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Marseille’s 0-0 draw with Angers on Wednesday.

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Montpellier’s 3-3 draw with Bordeaux on Wednesday.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress for Lyon’s 3-1 loss to Troyes on Wednesday.

Portugal

LEAGUE CUP

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Ferreira on Thursday

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face Cambuur on Thursday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 3-0 loss to Keyseraspor on Wednesday.

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Rizespor’s 2-1 loss to Altay on Tuesday.

Haji Wright started, played 90 minutes and drew a YELLOW CARD in Antalyaspor’s 0-0 draw with Karagumruk on Tuesday.

Austria

Austrian OFB Cup

Brenden Aaronson did not dress for Red Bull Salzburg’s 8-0 win vs. Kalsdorf on Wednesday.

Ulysses Llanez started and played 83 minutes in SKN St. Polten’s 3-2 win vs. Schwaz on Tuesday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie dressed, but did not play in Genk’s 4-2 loss to Royal Antwerp on Wednesday.

Sam Vines was OUT (injured) for Royal Antwerp.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok started, played 61 minutes and scored a GOAL in Young Boys’ 6-1 win vs. Lausanne on Wednesday.

Denmark

LANDSPOKAL CUP

Christian Cappis and Brondby Allerod on Thursday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started, played 56 minutes and scored a GOAL in Odense’s 3-0 win vs. Helsingor on Tuesday.

Jonathan Amon was OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win vs. VSK Aarhus on Wednesday.

Scotland

LEAGUE CUP PLAYOFFS

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic face Raith on Thursday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Hibernian on Thursday

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal dressed but did not play in Degerfors 3-2 loss to Djurgarden on Wednesday.

Romain Gall did not dress for Malmo’s 1-0 win vs. Elfsborg on Wednesday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress for Ostersunds 2-0 loss to Orebro on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Pachuca on Thursday.