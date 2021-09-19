Ian Harkes scores winning goal in Dundee Derby

The Dundee Derby was 10 minutes away from finishing as a drab, goal-less affair, but the home fans were treated to a moment of rivalry magic courtesy of the lone American in the match.

Ian Harkes belted a right-footed blast from long range in the 81st minute to give Dundee United a 1-0 victory over Dundee FC on Sunday.

AMERICAN IAN HARKES CALLED GAME IN THE DUNDEE DERBY 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/beQLnfukhA — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 19, 2021

Harkes first goal since January helped Dundee United snap a two-match winless slide, while the defeat dropped Dundee FC into last place in the Scottish Premier League.

Harkes, 26, is in his fourth season with Dundee United, joining from D.C. United after the 2018 MLS season. He helped Dundee United earn promotion to the Scottish Premier League after the 2020 season.

The son of former U.S. men’s national team captain John Harkes, Ian Harkes spent two successful seasons at D.C. United after completing an impressive college career at Wake Forest, earning the Hermann Trophy in 2017.

Harkes and Dundee United return to action on Saturday against Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic.