Jordan Pefok wasn’t in the starting lineup when Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash between Young Boys and Manchester United began, but he was on the field for the end, and delivered the winning blow in a stunning upset.

Pefok pounced on a poor back-pass from Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and beat David DeGea in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to give Young Boys a 2-1 victory over the Red Devils.

JORDAN PEFOK WITH THE GAME-WINNER IN THE LAST MINUTE OF ADDED TIME. WHAT A TIME TO SCORE YOUR FIRST #UCL GOAL. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9osk5tP980 — UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2021

The match started out looking like it would be a Manchester United romp, with Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo combining for an opening goal that looked like the opening salvo of a potential rout.

The match turned, however, when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was issued a red-card for an ugly challenge in the 35th minute that left Manchester United with 10 men and gave Young Boys control of the match from then on.

Pefok entered the match at halftime, with Young Boys still trailing 1-0, but the home team equalized in the 66th minute through a Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu finish.

Young Boys manager and USMNT alumnus David Wagner made a quartet of substitutions in the final minutes of the match, searching for a winner, but it took an unexpected contribution from Lingard, who delivered a lazy back-pass right to Pefok, who made the most of the gift, to give the Swiss champions an improbable victory.