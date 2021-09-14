Jordan Pefok wasn’t in the starting lineup when Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash between Young Boys and Manchester United began, but he was on the field for the end, and delivered the winning blow in a stunning upset.
Pefok pounced on a poor back-pass from Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and beat David DeGea in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to give Young Boys a 2-1 victory over the Red Devils.
JORDAN PEFOK WITH THE GAME-WINNER IN THE LAST MINUTE OF ADDED TIME.
WHAT A TIME TO SCORE YOUR FIRST #UCL GOAL. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9osk5tP980
The match started out looking like it would be a Manchester United romp, with Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo combining for an opening goal that looked like the opening salvo of a potential rout.
The match turned, however, when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was issued a red-card for an ugly challenge in the 35th minute that left Manchester United with 10 men and gave Young Boys control of the match from then on.
Pefok entered the match at halftime, with Young Boys still trailing 1-0, but the home team equalized in the 66th minute through a Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu finish.
Young Boys manager and USMNT alumnus David Wagner made a quartet of substitutions in the final minutes of the match, searching for a winner, but it took an unexpected contribution from Lingard, who delivered a lazy back-pass right to Pefok, who made the most of the gift, to give the Swiss champions an improbable victory.
As a Manchester United fan….this sucked, losing to Young Boys at a point I thought we’d be invincible with Ronaldo
As an American / USMNT supporter…. this is amazing!!!
All was good till Jordan Pefok came on the pitch….then I didn’t know how to feel lol. Respect!!!!
Pefok does not seem like 90 minute player.
And John Brooks continues his good run of form by getting two yellows and sent off for Wolfsburg against Lille. Ouch.
Paging Chris Richards. Paging Chris Richards.
UEFA and Google still have him as Siabatchu. What a mess!
As long as we get whichever one scores goals…
Awkward moment as a MUFC supporter… But if this had to happen, Wagner / Pefok or Marsch / Adams mitigate the frustration.
Country before club.
Not in the dying minutes of CL group play. Wagner has YB playing well though. Pefok could have put them up earlier with a close chance at the near post and just missed the ball.
Okay. Unexpected.
LOL.
This is awesome for both Pefok and Wagner. Wow.
Wagner had a great run with Huddersfield and then they had a big collapse. Wagner had a terrible run at Schalke and their fire sale of any player with talent.
Glad to see him doing well at Switzerland. The Guardian had a nice article about him and this choice of a team as manager following the Schakle debacle.