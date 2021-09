PSG-Manchester City headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

The two richest clubs in world soccer and the two teams considered the leading candidates to win the UEFA Champions League this season square off in the week’s marquee match in the soccer world.

Manchester City visits Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the battle of big spenders, with PSG looking to take control in the Champions League ‘Group of Death’. Manchester City comes in off a big win against Chelsea, while PSG will be hoping to see Lionel Messi return from a recent injury.

There are some other enticing matches on the Champions League schedule, including Atletico Madrid’s visit to AC Milan, Chelsea’s visit to Juventus and Villarreal’s visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

A loaded MLS schedule awaits on Wednesday, featuring Atlanta United taking on Inter Miami in a battle of teams trying to force their way into the Eastern Conference playoff places, and the LA Galaxy playing host to Real Salt Lake in a battle of teams trying to hold onto their spots in the Western Conference playoff race.

Here is a rundown of This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online:

This Week’s Soccer on TV

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision, TUDN.com – Ajax vs Beşiktaş

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+,fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Porto vs Liverpool

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com – PSG vs Manchester City

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Real Madrid vs Sheriff

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – AC Milan vs Atlético Madrid

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – RB Leipzig vs Club Brugge

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Atlético Mineiro vs Palmeiras

Liga MX

6 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Necaxa vs Tijuana

8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Mazatlán vs Juárez

10 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Atlas vs Puebla

10:05 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Pachuca vs América

Argentine Primera B Nacional

8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – All Boys vs Defensores de Belgrano

English Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

CONCACAF League

6 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Independiente vs Forge

8:15 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Alajuelense vs Guastatoya

10:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Olimpia vs Inter Moengotapoe

NCAA Men’s Soccer

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – James Madison vs George Washington

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Mercer vs Winthrop

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Harvard vs New Hampshire

7 p.m. – ESPN App – Howard vs Duke

7 p.m. – ESPN App – VCU vs Virginia

7 p.m. – fuboTV – Maryland vs Rutgers

7 p.m. – ESPN App – Trine vs Notre Dame

7 p.m. – ESPN App – Vermont vs Syracuse

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – NC State vs Longwood

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Dartmouth vs Hartford

7 p.m. – ESPN App – ETSU vs Virginia Tech

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Massachusetts vs Yale

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seton Hall vs Fordham

7 p.m. – ESPN App – Liberty vs Wake Forest

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Stetson vs Ga. Southern

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – American vs George Mason

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hofstra vs Saint Joseph’s

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – UNC Greensboro vs Coastal Carolina

7:30 p.m. – ESPN App – Western Ill. vs Louisville

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – St. John’s (NY) vs Princeton

NCAA Women’s Soccer

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bucknell vs Princeton

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+ fuboTV, TUDN.com – Zenit vs Malmö FF

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+ fuboTV, TUDN.com – Atalanta vs Young Boys

3 p.m. – Paramount+ fuboTV, TUDN.com – Salzburg vs Lille

3 p.m. – Paramount+ fuboTV, TUDN.com – Juventus vs Chelsea

3 p.m. – Paramount+ fuboTV, TUDN.com – Benfica vs Barcelona

3 p.m. – Paramount+ fuboTV, TUDN.com – Wolfsburg vs Sevilla

3 p.m. – Paramount+ fuboTV, TUDN.com – Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv

3 p.m. – Paramount+ fuboTV, TUDN.com – Manchester United vs Villarreal

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United vs Inter Miami

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – CF Montréal vs New England

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – D.C. United vs Minnesota United

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Chicago Fire vs New York City

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Orlando City

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – SJ Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Barcelona vs Flamengo

Liga MX

6 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Atlético San Luis vs Tigres UANL

10:15 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Querétaro vs Guadalajara

Copa Argentina

8:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Temperley vs Talleres Córdoba

Canadian Premier League

5:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- HFX Wanderers vs Atlético Ottawa

7:45 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Valour vs Pacific

10 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Edmonton vs Cavalry

English Championship

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Fulham vs Swansea City

Women’s FA Cup

2:15 p.m. -ESPN+- Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Libertad vs RB Bragantino

CONCACAF League

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Plaza Amador vs Santos de Guápiles

8:15 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Alianza vs Comunicaciones

10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Real Estelí vs Marathón

Scottish Championship

2:05 p.m. -Paramount+- Raith Rovers vs Dunfermline Athletic

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Atlanta United II vs Louisville City

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- OKC Energy vs Indy Eleven

9 p.m. -ESPN+- El Paso Locomotive vs Real Monarchs

9 p.m. -ESPN+- New Mexico United vs Rio Grande Valley

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- LA Galaxy II vs Phoenix Rising

NCAA Men’s Soccer

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland vs Robert Morris

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fairfield vs Saint Peter’s

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Green Bay vs Detroit Mercy

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Siena vs Quinnipiac

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milwaukee vs Wright St.

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Marist vs Canisius

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colgate vs Holy Cross

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Drake vs Missouri St.

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Boston U. vs Army West Point

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lafayette vs Navy

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis vs Temple

7 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3, ESPN App – Rider vs Monmouth

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – UCF vs South Fla.

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bucknell vs Lehigh

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Butler vs Marshall

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Kentucky vs Dayton

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Radford vs Davidson

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cal Poly vs Sacramento St.

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – William & Mary vs Loyola Maryland

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bellarmine vs Belmont

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – SMU vs Tulsa

8 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3, ESPN App – SIUE vs Evansville

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Northern Ky. vs UIC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loyola Chicago vs Bradley

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – UC Davis vs UC San Diego

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – CSU Bakersfield vs CSUN

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – UC Riverside vs UC Irvine

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – UC Santa Barbara vs Cal St. Fullerton

NCAA Women’s Soccer

12 p.m. -ESPN+- Quinnipiac vs Niagara

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Canisius vs Marist

2 p.m. -fuboTV, ESPN3, ESPN App- Illinois St. vs Missouri St.

3 p.m. -ESPN+- Manhattan vs Iona

3 p.m. -ESPN+- Presbyterian vs Charleston So.

5 p.m. -ESPN+- Loyola Chicago vs Evansville

6 p.m. -ESPN+- USC Upstate vs UNC Asheville

7 p.m. -fuboTV, ESPN3, ESPN App- Siena vs Fairfield

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Winthrop vs High Point

8 p.m. -ESPN+- Indiana St. vs Drake

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Southern Ill. vs Valparaiso

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Sturm Graz vs PSV

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Real Sociedad vs Monaco

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Sparta Praha vs Rangers

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Napoli vs Spartak Moskva

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Olympique Lyonnais vs Brøndby

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Legia Warszawa vs Leicester City

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Fenerbahçe vs Olympiakos Piraeus

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Lazio vs Lokomotiv Moskva

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Ferencváros vs Real Betis

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Ludogorets vs Crvena Zvezda

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Sporting Braga vs Midtjylland

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com – West Ham United vs Rapid Wien

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, UniMas – Olympique Marseille vs Galatasaray

UEFA Europa Conference League

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- Zorya vs Roma

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- AZ vs Jablonec

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- Alashkert vs HJK

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- Partizan vs Flora

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- Gent vs Anorthosis

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- CFR Cluj vs Randers

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- CSKA Sofia vs Bodø / Glimt

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- LASK Linz vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

3 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- Basel vs Kairat

3 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- Vitesse vs Rennes

3 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha

3 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- PAOK vs Slovan Bratislava

3 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura

3 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- Omonia Nicosia vs Qarabağ

3 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- Union Berlin vs Maccabi Haifa

3 p.m. – Paramount+, TUDN.com- København vs Lincoln Red Imps

Copa Sudamericana

8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Athletico-PR vs Peñarol

CONCACAF League

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Deportivo Saprissa vs Santa Lucía

10:15 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Motagua vs Universitario

Liga de Expansión MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com – Leones Negros UdeG vs Atlético Morelia

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York RB II vs Loudoun United

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Hartford Athletic vs Charlotte Independence

NCAA Men’s Soccer

9 p.m. – fuboTV – Oregon State vs UCLA

10 p.m. – fuboTV – Washington vs San Diego State

NCAA Women’s Soccer

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Colorado vs Washington

7 p.m. – fuboTV – California vs Oregon

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Wisconsin vs Penn St.

9 p.m. – fuboTV – Arizona State vs USC

9 p.m. – fuboTV – Stanford vs Oregon State

9 p.m. – fuboTV – Utah vs Washington State

11 p.m. – fuboTV – Arizona vs UCLA