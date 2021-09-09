Ricardo Pepi's heroics help lift USMNT to rousing comeback road win against Honduras

The U.S. men’s national team played one of the more lackluster opening 45 minutes in recent memory, and looked in danger of ending September’s trio of World Cup qualifiers with just two points, but Ricardo Pepi stepped up to lead a comeback for the ages.
The FC Dallas teenager, who became the second-youngest player to ever play in a World Cup qualifier for the USMNT, scored the go-ahead goal and then set up an insurance goal to help the Americans roll to a 4-1 victory over the Catrachos in San Pedro Sula.
The victory helped push the Americans to five points in the Concacaf Octagonal standings moving into third place in the Octagonal standings, behind leaders Mexico and Canada.
After a woeful opening half that saw the Americans look tired and disjointed playing in a 5-4-1 formation, Berhalter made three halftime substitutions that helped spark the team.
Antonee Robinson, Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget came on at halftime, helping give the team a much-needed boost, and Robinson made an immediate impact, scoring an equalizer in the 48th minute.
ANTONEE ROBINSON WITH THE EQUALIZER ⚡ pic.twitter.com/QFqvbby7iP
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 9, 2021
The Americans looked like they might have to settle for a tie, especially after Christian Pulisic was forced off with an injury, but it was Pulisic’s replacement who helped set up the go-ahead goal.
DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and delivered a perfect cross that Pepi headed home to make the score 2-1 in the 75th minute.
RICARDO PEPI WITH HIS DEBUT GOAL TO GIVE THE @USMNT THE LEAD 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8UiNxA8mCO
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 9, 2021
Honduras made substitutions in search of an equalizer, but only served to expose its defense to the counter, and the Americans fully capitalized, with Pepi providing an assist in the 86th minute, catching Honduras on the break before setting up Brenden Aaronson’s finish to make the score 3-1.
RICARDO PEPI FINDS BRENDEN AARONSON FOR THE @USMNT'S THIRD 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q7wCIu6SaV
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 9, 2021
Pepi had a hand in yet another goal to seal the victory late in stoppage time, with his shot forcing a save, and the rebound made for an easy finish for Sebastian Lletget.
SEBASTIAN LLETGET MAKES IT FOUR 💥 pic.twitter.com/d7nCb78tAZ
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 9, 2021
The Americans now head toward the October set of Concacaf qualifiers undefeated, and tied on points with Canada, two points behind Octagonal leader Mexico.
What did you think of the match? Who impressed you the most? Could you have imagined the USMNT
I know folks won’t do it, but I’m gonna give Berhalter credit. Team fought hard, subs worked, and I don’t remember the US scoring 4 before in an away WC qualifier. And think about this for a moment…we had the three goal rally without Pulisic, McKennie, Reyna, Dest, or De La Fuente on the field. Only Adam’s of our big Euro stars was out there for that rally. Meanwhile, current or recent MLS players like Pepi, Lletget, Roldan, and Aaronsen all figured heavily in the goals. I honestly think 5 pts was a good haul from what is a really tough qualifying slog EVERY single time. For the next window we will likely get McKennie, Weah, Zardes, Cannon, Moore and Musah back. Berhalter is not getting fired, and I suspect we’ll be better in window 2.
Pepi saved Berhalter’s job and maybe the US hopes for qualifying. I guess he is cap tied. I don’t imagine he will want to change teams after that. An amazing comeback I never expected after that first half.
“Undefeated” – we see you Ives ;-).
If pepin was the 2nd youngest…who was the youngest? Freddy Adu 😆?
A lot has been learned, with some key players emerging (A Robinson, Pepi), some validating their spots ( M Rob, Adams, Aaronson, Pulisic) and some real shockers (Brooks)
Looking into the next window, at this point, etched into the starting lineup in stone:
Pepi, Adams, A Rob, M Rob, Aaronson, Turner, Reyna (if healthy), Pulisic (if healthy)
Penciled in if Reyna/Pulisic are hurt, until someone comes and takes their spot: Acosta, Lletget
Probably not walking into the lineup, but sure to get called back: McKennie
Likely to get called back, probably as a sub: Ream, Pefok, McKenzie, Steffen, Horvath, Weah
New chance to show what they got, including some as starters: Hoppe, Scally, Cannon, Musah, Green, Richards, Dike
“Let’s keep talking”: Roldan, Konrad, Zimmerman
“We’re probably gonna need you at some point”: Miazga, Busio, Vines
“Yeah, don’t call us, we’ll call you if you’re needed”: Brooks, Yedlin, Dest, Sargent, Sands, Bello, Yuell
Great win. Lots of heroes in that second half. For me, Brenden Aaronson continues to be a bit under-appreciated. He is such a G. Not easy to win in San Pedro Sula!