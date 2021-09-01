The SBI Show: Episode 325 (USMNT - El Salvador Preview)

The U.S. men’s national team will kick off its first World Cup qualifier in almost four years with a trip to El Salvador, and The SBI Show breaks down the match and what the Americans can expect.

Episode 325 takes a closer look at the lineup options for the USMNT, including what Gregg Berhalter can do to replace Christian Pulisic, who has not traveled with the team to El Salvador as he recovers from his recent bout with COVID-19.

Host Ives Galarcep also touches on El Salvador and the challenges Hugo Perez’s team can present.

A busy transfer window for American players is also discussed, including the transfer and loan moves made by Matthew Hoppe, Chris Richards and several others.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 325 here: