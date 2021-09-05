The SBI Show: Episode 326 (Previewing USMNT-Canada, recapping USMNT-El Salvador, and more)

The U.S. men’s national team delivered a lackluster World Cup qualifying opener against El Salvador, and faces a stiff test in Nashville against Canada, and both matches get the in-depth looks on the latest episode of The SBI Show.
Episode 326 looks back at the USMNT’s 0-0 draw with El Salvador, and runs down the players who played well, and the several players who underperformed.
Host Ives Galarcep takes a close look at Sunday’s home qualifier against Canada, an opponent that is coming off its own disappointing Octagonal opener in a 1-1 home draw against Honduras.
Ives breaks down the key matchups, and takes a closer look at the lineup options Gregg Berhalter will have to choose from, including who to start at striker, and who will fill out the midfield.
The most pertinent thing you said Ives is that there were few players for the US who had a sense of urgency. I hear everything you and others are saying and it would definitely apply in the past. But you have a lot of players playing in the Championship League, one who won it (although he didn’t play).
First they shouldn’t need to have someone motivate them. I remember a reporter asking a women’s national team player before their last WCF if they had it out for a certain team for some revenge and if that motivated them. The player replied, it’s the World Cup, if that doesn’t motivate you you shouldn’t be playing soccer. Same thing here. If qualifying for the World Cup doesn’t motivate you, you shouldn’t be playing soccer. Berhalter has failed if he can’t get his players to perform for WC qualifying. If a player isn’t going to show the urgency needed, then play somebody who will. The coach needs to crack down or do whatever is needed to get more out of this team. Get serious or go home. Based on talent and depth, the US should finish first in the group.