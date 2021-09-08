The SBI Show: Episode 327 (USMNT-Honduras preview, recapping USMNT-Canada)

After two draws from the first two matches of the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, the U.S. men’s national team heads into Wednesday’s trip to Honduras in dire need of a victory, and the latest episode of The SBI Show breaks down all angles of the all-important match.

Episode 327 of The SBI Show takes an in-depth look at the USMNT’s visit to San Pedro Sula, and what to expect from the matchup, as well as breaking down the lineup options Gregg Berhalter will need to consider.

Host Ives Galarcep also takes a look back at the USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Canada on Sunday, a match that saw the American defense struggle with Alphonso Davies, and the attack struggle to generate dangerous chances. We also hear some words from both Berhalter and Christian Pulisic about the U.S. attack, and other topics.

Weston McKennie’s suspension is also discussed in detail, as we hear from Berhalter on his decision to suspend McKennie, along with whether the Juventus midfielder still has a future with the USMNT.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 327 here: