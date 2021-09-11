The SBI Show: Episode 328 (Recapping USMNT-Honduras, Pepi's dream debut, and more)

The U.S. men’s national team roller coaster ride of a comeback win against Honduras in Concacaf World Cup qualifying is all American soccer fans can think about, and it is the headlining topic on the latest episode of The SBI Show.

Episode 328 takes an in-depth look at the USMNT win in San Pedro Sula, from the forgettable first half, to the outstanding second half.

Host Ives Galarcep looks back at the players who struggled in the team’s awful first-half performance, as well as the important halftime and second-half changes Gregg Berhalter made to help turn things around after his lineup and tactical choices left the team in a tough spot after 45 minutes.

Americans Abroad action, as well as the long list of USMNT players who will miss time in Europe due to injuries, is also covered in Episode 328.

Lastly, Ives wraps up the episode talking MLS, and his picks for the weekend’s biggest matches in the league.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, Soundcloud and the Apple Podcast App, and you can listen to Episode 328 right here: