The SBI Show: Episode 329 (Projecting the USMNT October World Cup qualifying squad, special guest Miguel Berry, and more)

The U.S. men’s national team roster for the October World Cup qualifiers will drop next week and the latest episode of The SBI Show breaks down the options Gregg Berhalter will have to choose from.

Episode 329 of The SBI Show goes into detail on the players who should be included in the USMNT squad, including those who are back from injuries and those who have played their way into the picture.

Columbus Crew striker Miguel Berry joins the show to discuss his recent run of form — having scored four goals in his past six matches — playing for both Landon Donovan and Caleb Porter, the experience of scoring goals in the Hell is Real Derby (on more than one occasion) and the influence of his early years growing up in Spain.

Host Ives Galarcep also digs into recent MLS news, including Luchi Gonzalez’s firing by FC Dallas, the Seattle Sounders’ loss in the Leagues Cup final, and lastly he gives you his best bets in this weekend’s packed MLS schedule.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 329 of The SBI Show right here: