Tyler Adams misses RB Leipzig match with 'muscle issue'

If there is one player U.S. men’s national team fans (and probably Gregg Berhalter) did not want to see winding on any sort of injured list ahead of October’s World Cup qualifiers, it is Tyler Adams.

Unfortunately, that is exactly where the American midfielder finds himself after being forced to miss RB Leipzig’s eventual 6-0 romp over Hertha Berlin with what the team described as a ‘muscle issue’.

The new issue ends a stretch dating back to June where Adams had successfully stayed healthy, which allowed him to take part in this summer’s Concacaf Nations League finals and September’s Concacaf World Cup qualifiers with the USMNT, as well as the start of the Bundesliga season.

It remains to be seen just how serious the new issue is for Adams, but it could also be a precautionary move given RB Leipzig plays an important UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Adams’ absence didn’t keep RB Leipzig from snapping out of its recent month-long winless funk, as Jesse Marsch’s side rolled to a 6-0 victory over Hertha Berlin.

USMNT will have to wait for more information on the extent of Adams’ muscle issue, with World Cup qualifying set to resume on Oct. 7 when the Americans play host to Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in Austin. The USMNT then travels to Panama for their Oct. 10 qualifier before wrapping up the October window with a home match in Columbus, Ohio against Costa Rica.

Adams has settled into a starting defensive midfield role for Berhalter’s USMNT, and was one of three players (Miles Robinson and Matt Turner being the others) who played all 270 minutes during the September World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador, Canada and Panama.

If Adams is unable to take part in the October qualifiers, Berhalter would likely turn to Kellyn Acosta as a starting option in the defensive midfield role.

The USMNT roster for the October World Cup qualifiers is set to be named toward the end of the coming week.

