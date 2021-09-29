Tyler Adams returns to action for RB Leipzig

When Tyler Adams sat out RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga match against Hertha Berlin over the weekend with what Leipzig called a ‘muscle issue’, it gave U.S. men’s national team fans reason to worry, but Adams returned to action on Tuesday, easing some fears that high might not be available for the October World Cup qualifiers.

Adams came off the bench and played 11 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League loss to Club Brugge on Tuesday, and while he was unable to keep the German club from suffering its latest setback, Adams did provide some evidence that he is ready to go for the next set of World Cup qualifiers.

The USMNT roster for the October Concacaf World Cup qualifiers will be unveiled on Thursday morning and Adams should be one of the leading names included. One of just three players to play every minute of the September qualifiers, along with Miles Robinson and Matt Turner, Adams will be key to the Americans’ chances of securing points against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter is already facing the likelihood of being without stars Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, who have both been sidelined since suffering injuries during September’s qualifiers.

Expecting Adams to start all three October qualifiers is likely unrealistic, though this weekend should show just how healthy he is. RB Leipzig faces Bochum on Saturday and if Adams starts and stays healthy then it will be a good sign that he could be available to start for the USMNT against Jamaica on October 7.