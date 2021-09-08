USMNT heads into tough Honduras test still confident despite recent struggles

Winning on the road in Concacaf World Cup qualifying is hard, that is a mantra U.S. men’s national team fans have been hearing, and experiencing long enough to know its truth. That is what makes the trip to Honduras for Wednesday must-win qualifier in San Pedro Sula all the more scary.
Since 1998, home teams are a whopping 100-35-53 in the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, but if there is a silver lining in the fact a road team has only won 35 times out of 188 road trips it is the fact the USMNT has accounted for eight of those wins, including two in Honduras.
The Americans are 8-11-12 all-time on the road in Concacaf final-round qualifiers since 1998, a road record better than any team in the region besides Mexico.
As encouraging as that history may be, the USMNT’s two points from two draws still has a large segment of the team’s fan base anxious and fearful of another qualifying failure, something U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter understands.
“If I’m a fan, I’m not happy with two points after two games. I’m not, and I can understand the frustration,” Berhalter said. ” I think that’s completely normal. But you have to look at the big picture. This is a marathon, it’s not a sprint. You don’t qualify in one window. There’s five separate windows that you get a chance to qualify for.
“I can see it being just memories of the past, memories of last qualifying round coming back, and people say ‘Oh, we’re in the same situation’. I can understand that completely, ” Berhalter said. “What I’d say is, this is a different group, and we’re focused on on winning games, are focused on getting points, and we haven’t lost a game in qualifying. Sometimes you have to remind people of that. We haven’t lost a game yet. We know these games are difficult. And we’re focused on getting another result on Wednesday.”
If there is a sense that the USMNT is vulnerable, it isn’t just because of the results, but also because of missing stars Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie, as well as an attack that has managed just one goal in two matches.
“We have good Attacking players,” Christian Pulisic said when asked about the faltering U.S. attack. “It’s not something that we need to be concerned about or look into too much. Obviously, there’s slight things that we can do. We’ve watched video, certain adjustments that we’ll try to make just to make it flow a bit better, but in the end we know we know how to play. It’s our job to go out there and create chances and score goals.”
The Americans will be facing a Honduras squad that is in the same situation as the USMNT, sitting on two points from two matches, and after having rotated its squad heavily through the first two matches —making nine lineup changes from its first to its second September qualifier —Honduras will very likely be more rested than the Americans will be.
The pressure will be on Berhalter to find the right combination of players, and deploying a lineup that isn’t in danger of being overrun due to fatigue. Tyler Adams, Miles Robinson and Brenden Aaronson have all played major minutes in the September qualifiers, and Berhalter will have to decide which of those three he starts for a third straight time.
If Berhalter chooses poorly, and the Americans fail to secure the result they need to turn September into a successful month, he could find himself on the hot seat in much the same way Jurgen Klinsmann was almost five years ago when he began the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying with a pair of losses, results that wound up costing him his job.
“Pressure is part of this job. And I realized very quickly after getting the job, that’s what it is,” Berhalter said. “So I still have to be able to look at the big picture in the long term of qualifying. And I said before I want to try to remind people that we’re still tied for third. We have two points that along with four other teams. Qualifying is going to be a grind.”
So far, Berhalter’s squad has managed to avoid defeat, but is still searching for its first win, and while the distractions of injuries, and McKennie’s suspension, might seem like it could be enough to shake a young team and leave it vulnerable, Pulisic insists the USMNT is ready for the challenge of becoming the third American team to win a World Cup qualifier in Honduras.
“There’s no doubt within this team,” Pulisic said. “Where a confident bunch of guys. We know that we’re a good enough team to go in tomorrow to get three points. That’s it, that’s our, that’s our mindset.
“We’re going in to win the game, and we’re going to have to fight though. Nothing’s going to be easy, we know that. That’s how these games are. We have no excuses, and we’re going to go and try to win the game tomorrow.”
side point, but the coach seems confused about when we use the “left off the roster to bed in” card. that card has historically been used mostly for friendlies, and only occasionally for gold cup by veteran established players. the idea that right now we have a list of people who could help who either (a) were left off to “bed in” with teams who have schedule breaks when we play or (b) left off after playing well this summer so we could call up people with 1 cap or who haven’t played well in years…..idiotic. it’s not just the “short,” it’s some of the reasons we’re short. you don’t leave people off for quali who played well all summer because someone who refused a callup had 1-1/2 decent club weeks. you don’t lave people off for quali to go to club PRACTICES. i cannot believe we are helping dig a hole so people can get in a few practices with Antwerp or whatnot. silly almost beyond words.
arrogant is probably the better word. i think we bought our own summer headlines and thought we could multitask quali. and now the man is reminding me how hard this is. ok, call EVERYONE then.
Boy the drama from fans after just 2 games is astronimical, to the point its off putting. I agree that we need to play better but the players have to get it done, there have been wasted chances on both games, so while its easy to blame Greg for everything from us not playing well to controlling the weather, its the ones on the field that have to show and prove! Ya wanted to crown this collection of young players as the greatest ever, now they have to show us!
@Scott e Dio, Totally agreed. I’d bundle Gregg Berhalter and Earnie Stewart as the culprit. Together they have formed a poor executive & management group for the USMNT. As long as these 2 are in charge, it doesn’t matter how talented our player pool is and how many of our players participate in the Champions League competitions each season. Simply look at the fact that after McKennie was sent home. Who replaced McKennie. I was completely lost for words when I saw the news on the replacement 2 days ago.
So logically and logistically, do you think it would habe been prudent to bring in someone from Europe? Or are you referri g to another MLS player? Yueill is there for depth, not to start, so lets be clear about that! Williamson Im sure would have been the option but he unfortunately tore his ACL. You can make the case that GB should have brought in a bigger squad to begin with, but it made absolutely no sense to bring in any player from Europe this late in the window for one game
Are we not playing well enough or are we not good enough??
players gratuitously omitted to bed in with club + players omitted on coaching decisions + injuries + weston + poor defensive selection + konrad “reach” decision + too few mids and wings called + we look like we never played before + the default 433 system is trash = now
we didn’t play the same style or formation this summer, he reverted
we tried some different people and he has some injuries
we have the talent but for various reasons it’s not out there, some in his control, some not though he could adjust better/at all between games, or within them
the default systems does jack for us and we look like we never saw each other before, there are no tricks and flicks, very predictable but also oddly indirect, not enough of just go after them
in an any given sunday sense, perhaps, and i always tried to approach every game i played as winnable until i saw otherwise. but the system and selection i put you out there in can help or hinder my chances of getting the result. whether i call up any/sufficient replacements for injuries or we just play short. most of the time when i’ve upset someone or won a close one, it’s some combination of the right guy to finish a lucky chance, hard team defensive work, and a functioning system where the defense holds and the attacker can be in position to have that chance. i’ve been on teams that tried hard but lacked quality or creativity. i’ve been on coed teams that flat sucked and no amount of game day effort could help. to me you need the right mix of system and personnel for hard work to kick in.
i say this because, what amount off effort fixes wingback, mid, wing forward? yeuill can’t play all those positions or well enough to matter. and i’m like if we show up in a 433 and take the ball to the flag, or pass it back too often, or pass it around the back some more, with our defense, we will be lucky if a thing changes. you want change, we need formation, tactics, and probably most pointedly, some fresh attacking bodies in offering something different. he bet wrong on konrad being ready and we need some help. and he’s refused. and so we’re backing more and more into a corner and then you’re like let’s go out and play hard and anything can happen.
i hope we get a result. i always wish us well. i just think this is not setting us up well for success, at all.
Wellll… it’s not the 2 pts. It’s early- if they can get things rolling- there is plenty of time to make that up.
The cause for concern is- that in spite of a deep talented team-over years- mostly played at home- there have been so few games or even portions of games- no sustained runs of competence where this team has looked bright, cohesive, organized- running on all cylinders. Other than v. the Martiniques of the world, the best has been gutting out goals/games by way of sheer will power or through isolated moments of individual brilliance. I get the feeling the locker room has been good- the players get along- like each other- but on the field they are not playing like a team In the ultimate team sport- this far into the cycle- that is a big problem. Reason for major concern and over a long period of time- things have not gotten better and there have been no signs of adjustments being made. That is a reasonable cause for concern. I like the man- am rooting for GB and the team to get it together. We all should because this is what we have to work with- he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Frankly- I wish he’d east some humble pie- bring in a few good tactical minds to help construct a national team tournament roster, sit on the bench and at the chalkboard with him.
