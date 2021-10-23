Christian Ramirez continues strong form with latest Aberdeen goal

Cristian Ramirez’s move to Scottish side Aberdeen caught many by surprise this summer, but the American forward continued to be one of the club’s top players on Saturday.

Ramirez played the hero, delivering the only goal in a 1-0 win over Hibernian on Saturday. The result snapped a 10-match winless run across all competitions for the club, giving Stephen Glass’ side a first league win since early-August.

.@AberdeenFC haven't had much possession against Hibs, but @Chris_Ramirez17 puts them ahead with a great finish pic.twitter.com/xZThpCorEp — Wes Burdine (@MnNiceFC) October 23, 2021

Ramirez connected with a cross in the 27th minute from 18-year-old winger Calvin Ramsey, firing the ball into the bottom corner. It was Ramirez’s fifth league goal in his ninth Premiership appearance for the club, continuing what has been a bargain signing.

The 30-year-old joined Aberdeen before the 2021-22 season from the Houston Dynamo for a reported $250,000 fee. Ramirez also contributed three goals in UEFA Conference League qualifying earlier this summer.

Ramirez joins a few more Americans on good form in the Premiership, following Ian Harkes and Cameron Carter-Vickers. Celtic centerback Carter-Vickers also played 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over St. Johnstone on Saturday while Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes played 90 minutes in a 2-1 victory over Motherwell.

Aberdeen will hope Saturday’s win will spark the club up the league table, after moving to eighth place following today’s win. Up next is a midweek trip to second place Rangers before a home clash with leaders Hearts next weekend.