CONCACAF Rewind: Canada earns point in Mexico, El Salvador tops Panama, and more

The Canadian men’s national team earned a historic result on Thursday night, providing the latest piece of evidence that it is a very strong candidate to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Facing a full-strength Mexico side at Estadio Azteca, the Canadians shook off a early El Tri goal to earn a 1-1 draw, the first World Cup qualifying point the Canadians have earned in Mexico since 1980.

Jonathan Osorio’s equalizer from a beautiful Alphonso Davies pass helped the Canadians become the first team in Concacaf history to earn points on the road against Mexico and the United States in the same World Cup qualifying cycle.

El Salvador made a major move up the Octagonal table with an important 1-0 home win against Panama.

Mexico 1, Canada 1

(Jorge Sanchez 21′ – Jonathan Osorio 42′)

Canada earned a point away to Mexico for the first time since 1980, and in the process kept the pace with Mexico and the USMNT near the top of the table.

Club America’s Jorge Sanchez scored his first El Tri goal in the 21st minute. Then, Jonathan Osorio equalized just before halftime.

⚽🔥 GOAL! @CanadaSoccerEN level it in the Estadio Azteca via a Jonathan Osorio strike shortly before half time! 🇲🇽 1 🆚 1🇨🇦#CWCQ pic.twitter.com/wPbDSmuPWj — Concacaf (@Concacaf) October 8, 2021

Canada sits third in the octagonal, two points behind Mexico and the USMNT. Canada’s excellent result sets up John Herdman’s side for strong contention to qualify moving forward.

El Salvador 1, Panama 0

Enrico Dueñas 37′

A first-half strike from Enrico Dueñas kept a strong El Salvador side firmly in the mix with five points. El Salvador is now tied with Panama on points.

👉¡Gol de La Selecta! Derechazo de Enrico Dueñas y nada qué hacer para el guardameta panameño. ⏱️ 37' 🇸🇻 1 🆚 0 🇵🇦 ⚽ 🇸🇻 E. Dueñas #CWCQpic.twitter.com/UEa80mvTbO — Concacaf (@Concacaf) October 8, 2021

Panama suffered its first loss of the qualifying cycle. Los Canaleros shocked Concacaf with a fantastic start, drawing with Mexico and earning a 3-0 win over Jamaica, but they looked

Honduras 0, Costa Rica 0

Both sides kept some hope alive with a point in this match, but a major chance to move up the table went begging for Honduras.

Los Catrachos dominated the match, holding two-thirds of the possession and generating 24 shots.

Neither Honduras or Costa Rica have won a match since July, and have yet to earn a win in the Octagonal through four rounds. Thursday’s match presented a chance to still challenge El Salvador, Panama and Canada in the middle of the table. Costa Rica will get another chance when it faces El Salvador next, while Honduras will be up against Mexico on Sunday.