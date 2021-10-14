CONCACAF Rewind: Canada rolls past Panama, Jamaica claims first win, and more

Canada fell down early in Toronto to visiting Panama, but eventually hit back and rolled to an important three points to close October’s World Cup Qualifying window.

Alphonso Davies and Tajon Buchanan each scored in the second half as Canada rolled to a 4-1 victory to move into third place.

Rolando Blackburn needed only five minutes to break the deadlock at BMO Field, putting John Herdman’s side on the back foot early. Michael Murillo’s pass was slotted home by Blackburn down the middle of the goal and giving Panama an early advantage.

However, Canada would equalize in the 27th minute with Murillo playing a huge part in the equalizer. Davies’ corner kick was headed towards goal by Buchanan, but the wingback’s deflection his Murillo and scattered into the back of the net.

A brilliant corner from Alphonso Davies 🇨🇦 Canada draw level 👀 pic.twitter.com/RaFooG1dIu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 14, 2021

Canada’s pressure eventually paid off in the 65th minute as Davies’ left-footed finish capped off a counter attack for the hosts. Davies won possession on the right wing before cutting inside on his left foot and drilling home his shot into the bottom-right corner.

ALPHONSO DAVIES, TAKE A BOW 🔥🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/GMUFruX6St — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 14, 2021

Buchanan extended Canada’s advantage to 3-1 in the 70th minute after heading home Richie Laryea’s cross before David added an insurance goal in the 77th. Davies’ cross was stroked home by the Lille forward to give the home fans a fourth goal to cheer about.

Canada leapfrogged Panama in the standings to third place while Panama dropped to fourth with the defeat.

Honduras 0, Jamaica 2

(Kemar Roofe 38′, Oniel Fisher 79′)

Jamaica claimed its first win of the octagonal round, using goals in each half to down winless Honduras 2-0 on the road.

Luis Lopez made four saves in the opening 35 minutes for Honduras, but was unable to keep Kemar Roofe from scoring his first international goal for the Reggae Boyz. Shamar Nicholson connected with Roofe in the attacking third and the Rangers forward hit a high shot into the roof of the net.

KEMAR ROOFE WITH HIS FIRST JAMAICA GOAL 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/y6PidvHnZN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 14, 2021

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake kept Honduras at bay with a trio of second-half saves before Jamaica locked up the three points. Oniel Fisher’s first international goal found the bottom-right corner in the 78th minute, giving Theodore Whitmore’s side a needed victory.

ONIEL FISHER SCORES HIS FIRST INTERNATIONAL GOAL IN STYLE 💥🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/D9mGqqMjVP — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 14, 2021

Blake finished with five saves to earn the clean sheet as Jamaica moved from last place to sixth in the standings.

El Salvador 0, Mexico 2

(Hector Moreno 30, Raul Jimenez 90+3′)

Mexico remained top of the group standings after grinding out a 2-0 win at El Salvador.

Hector Moreno opened the scoring in the 30th minute, heading home a cross from Jesus Corona into the bottom-right corner. The goal silenced the home crowd and gave El Tri an early cushion on the road.

El Salvador was deducted to 10-men in the 47th minute after left back Mario Jacobo was sent off for pulling down Rogelio Funes Mori on a last man challenge.

Mexico was also reduced to 10-men in the 66th minute as Nestor Araujo picked up a second yellow card for a tackle on Alexander Larin. Regardless, El Tri would add a goal in stoppage time as Raul Jimenez netted his first tally since returning to the fold.

Eduardo Vigil hacked down Jimenez in the box and the Wolves striker made no mistake with the ensuing spot kick. El Tri stays three points clear of the USMNT for first place while Hugo Perez’s side are seventh.