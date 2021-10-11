CONCACAF Rewind: Mexico jumps to first place, Costa Rica grabs first win, and more

The Mexican national team rebounded nicely on Sunday with a comfortable home victory to move back to first place in the octagonal round table.

Tata Martino watched as his squad rolled past Honduras 3-0 at Estadio Azteca, jumping ahead of the U.S. men’s national team and staying unbeaten through its five qualifying matches so far.

Sebastian Cordova needed only 18 minutes to break the deadlock from Mexico City, using a right-footed shot to beat Luis Lopez to the center of the goal. It was Cordova’s first goal of the new qualifying cycle, which put Honduras on the back foot early away from home.

Sebastián Córdova is the sharpest and Mexico take the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hvOyHry5kq — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 10, 2021

Fabian Coito side’s chances took a hit in the 49th minute as veteran centerback Maynor Figueroa was sent off for a last man challenge on Raul Jimenez. Figueroa laid out and leveled Jimenez who would’ve had a breakaway on goal, eventually seeing an early exit to the match.

Maynor Figueroa is sent off against Mexico 🟥 pic.twitter.com/x36Izmfbwq — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 11, 2021

El Tri made Honduras pay in the 75th minute as Rogelio Funes Mori followed up in the box and slotted home a rebound effort past Lopez into the left corner. Edson Alvarez’s shot rattled the left post, but Mori was in the right spot to score.

Hirving Lozano capped off a strong outing for El Tri by finishing off Orbelin Pineda’s assist into the top-right corner. The Napoli man was kept at bay for most of the match, but eventually got his goal to pad Mexico’s home victory.

Honduras dropped to seventh in the group while Mexico sits three points clear of the USMNT.

Costa Rica 2, El Salvador 1

(Bryan Ruiz 52, Celso Borges 58′) – (Jairo Hernandez 12′)

Costa Rica claimed its first victory of the new qualifying round in style by fighting back to down El Salvador 2-1 in San Jose.

Hugo Perez’s side struck first as Jairo Hernandez’s long-range strike beat Keylor Navas to the bottom-left corner, giving the visitors an early advantage.

A dream start for El Salvador as Jairo Henriquez gave Keylor Navas no chance 💥 pic.twitter.com/nZsfqxTK3J — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 10, 2021

Costa Rica did not lie down though, using a pair of goals in quick succession after halftime to swing momentum back into its favor. Bryan Ruiz’s header off a Celso Borges cross tied things up for the hosts in the 52nd minute, giving Costa Rica some life to take an eventual lead.

Costa Rica scored twice but their comeback started with the legend Bryan Ruiz 🍷 pic.twitter.com/0LvnyKPsgz — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 10, 2021

Los Ticos would earn a penalty kick in the 58th minute as Mario Gonzalez brought down Jose Ortiz in the box, allowing Borges to step up from the spot and score the go-ahead goal.

Navas finished with four saves as Los Ticos jumped to fifth place with the victory.

Jamaica 0, Canada 0

Jamaica walked away with a home point on Sunday after forcing a scoreless draw with Canada in Kingston.

Canada was held to two shots on goal in the match with Jonathan David having the best look in total. The Lille forward looked for the bottom-left corner, but Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake dove to repel his effort before halftime.

Junior Flemmings’ header in the 49th minute struck the right post, but was the best effort for the Reggae Boyz in the match.

Kemar Lawrence’s last-gasp effort forced Maxime Crepeau into a late save, however Jamaica could take advantage of the ensuing corner kick.

Canada dropped to fourth in the group with the draw while Jamaica remains in eighth place and without a win through five matches.