Julian Araujo commits to Mexican National Team over USMNT

Julian Araujo looks to have his international future set.

Araujo announced via social media on Tuesday his commitment to the Mexican National Team. The news comes one day after FIFA cleared Araujo’s national team eligibility change from the U.S. men’s national team to Mexico.

Araujo, a 20-year-old defender with the L.A. Galaxy, made his senior debut for the USMNT in December 2020 against El Salvador. The right back would’ve been one of many options for Gregg Berhalter’s side, as Sergino Dest, Reggie Cannon, Shaq Moore, and DeAndre Yedlin all remain higher than Araujo on the depth chart.

A California native, Araujo has previously totaled 15 appearances between four different U.S. youth national teams. He featured for the USMNT Under-23’s at the 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Mexico, but watched as Mexico advanced to the Tokyo Olympics while the Americans were eliminated in the semifinal round.

Araujo had previously stated his interest in representing Mexico and will join Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa as the latest MLS talent to switch his international allegiance. Ochoa recently was named to the Mexican Under-21 national team on Tuesday for its upcoming camp in Marbella, Spain.

The 20-year-old Araujo has yet to make his competitive debut for either the USMNT or Mexico, but could square off with his former national team as early as November in Cincinnati. The Americans face off with El Tri at TQL Stadium on November 12 in one of their final competitive matches in 2021.

Mexico resumes World Cup Qualifying on Thursday at Estadio Azteca against Canada before hosting Honduras on October 10. Tata Martino’s squad concludes a three-match window on October 13 at El Salvador.