Minnesota's Allianz Field to host 2022 MLS All-Star Game

Minnesota United’s Allianz Field was chosen by MLS on Tuesday to host the annual summer event on August 10, 2022 . The All-Star Game will be a culmination of a week-long series of events across Minneapolis and Saint Paul, including the All-Star Skills Challenge, concerts, and more.

“We are proud to bring the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target to Minnesota,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “Since the club began play in the league in 2017, Minnesota United and their incredible fan base have played a key role in the continued rise of MLS and growth of our sport throughout the U.S. As the eyes of the soccer world turn to Allianz Field next August 10, the people of Minnesota will be fantastic hosts and the supporters and ‘Wonderwall’ will create a memorable atmosphere for our marquee summer event.”

Allianz Field opened its doors in 2019 for Minnesota United and since has hosted both MLS, Concacaf Gold Cup, and U.S. women’s national team matches. The venue will also host the USWNT’s October 26th friendly against South Korea.

Loons head coach Adrian Heath will manage the MLS All-Stars against an opponent which will be determined at a later date. The English-born head coach has been coaching in the United States for over a decade and has led the Loons since their arrival in MLS in 2017.

Heath has guided the Loons to the MLS Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons, including a narrow defeat in the 2020 Western Conference Final, and a U.S. Open Cup final in 2019.

The 2021 MLS All-Stars defeated its Liga MX counterparts 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles earlier this summer. The victory snapped a four-match losing streak for the MLS All-Stars.