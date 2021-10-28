Must-See Goal: Dairon Asprilla

The Portland Timbers battled the San Jose Earthquakes Wednesday night looking to continue a final playoff push, and Dairon Asprilla did his best Zlatan Ibrahimovic impression with a spectacular 55th-minute bicycle kick goal.
Hey @SportsCenter you might wanna give this one a look. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/ll8pxBtVKy
— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) October 28, 2021
Asprilla’s goal is very similar to this world-class bicycle kick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic from a 2012 World Cup qualifier. Both goals start with a goalkeeping blunder and then an audacious attempt at goal, though Zlatan scored from much further out.
