Must-See Goal: Dairon Asprilla

By October 27, 2021 9:55 pm

The Portland Timbers battled the San Jose Earthquakes Wednesday night looking to continue a final playoff push, and Dairon Asprilla did his best Zlatan Ibrahimovic impression with a spectacular 55th-minute bicycle kick goal.

Asprilla’s goal is very similar to this world-class bicycle kick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic from a 2012 World Cup qualifier. Both goals start with a goalkeeping blunder and then an audacious attempt at goal, though Zlatan scored from much further out.

