Must-See Goal: Lucas Zelarayan

The Columbus Crew received a stellar outing from star playmaker Lucas Zelarayan on Wednesday night and the Armenian international saved his best moment for last at Lower.com Field.

Zelarayan delivered the final blow in an important 3-1 home win over Orlando City, giving Caleb Porter’s side a lifeline in their quest to return to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The playmaking midfielder also delivered two assists on the night, but his 61st minute goal truly iced the victory.

🚨BANGER ALERT🚨 Lucas Zelarayan with a beauty of a finish for @ColumbusCrew. 😍 pic.twitter.com/EMIqTC1zsf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 28, 2021

The win for the Crew snapped a two-match winless run and moved to three points behind seventh place D.C. United with two matches left to play this regular season.

Up next for the Crew is a trip to Audi Field on Saturday before a Decision Day showdown with the Chicago Fire on November 7.