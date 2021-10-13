Must-See Goal: Sergiño Dest

U.S. Men's National Team SBISoccer.com

The  U.S. men’s national team was trailing early in Wednesday night’s Concacaf World Cup qualifier vs. Costa Rica when Sergiño Dest delivered one of the best goals ever scored in a USMNT uniform,

Dest’s stunning left-footed finish gave Keylor Navas no chance, and revitalized the pro-USMNT crowd at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

Enjoy the beauty:

