Must-See Goal: Sergiño Dest

The U.S. men’s national team was trailing early in Wednesday night’s Concacaf World Cup qualifier vs. Costa Rica when Sergiño Dest delivered one of the best goals ever scored in a USMNT uniform,

Dest’s stunning left-footed finish gave Keylor Navas no chance, and revitalized the pro-USMNT crowd at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

Enjoy the beauty:

Oh. My. Gooooooooooooood! This is not a goal, it's a GOLAZO! Sergiño Dest with a strike directly to the right angle of Keylor Navas. Tie game in Columbus! 🇺🇸 1-1 🇨🇷

📺 TUDN y @unimas

📲👉 https://t.co/YEckD4FggK pic.twitter.com/TSCW3b73WZ — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) October 13, 2021