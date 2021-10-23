Revolution clinch Supporters' Shield for first time in club history

The New England Revolution’s 14-year wait for a trophy ended on Saturday as Bruce Arena’s side clinched the 2021 Supporters’ Shield for the first time in club history.

A 2-1 loss for the Seattle Sounders to visiting Sporting KC clinched the trophy for the Revolution, which will see the Eastern Conference club take part in next season’s Concacaf Champions League. The Revolution cannot be caught for the top spot in the regular season standings, holding an 11-point advantage over Seattle with three matches to play.

New England’s exit from last season’s Eastern Conference Final to eventual MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew has been used as motivation for this season’s dominance so far. The Revs currently hold a 21-6-4 record and a +24 goal differential, the best in MLS so far.

Led by star goalkeeper Matt Turner (seven clean sheets), playmakers Carles Gil (13 assists) and Tajon Buchanan (seven goals, five assists), and forward Gustavo Bou (15 goals) and Adam Buksa (14 goals), the Revs have penciled themselves in as one of the lead favorites to lift MLS Cup this fall.

Defenders Henry Kessler, DeJuan Jones, and Andrew Farrell have also been key to the club, helping them keep seven clean sheets and allowing only 1.2 goals per game, which is tenth-best in MLS.

The Revs face off with Orlando City on Sunday at Exploria Stadium before final home matches against Colorado and Inter Miami to close the regular season. Arena’s side will have the overall No. 1 seed when they open play in the second round of the playoffs in November.