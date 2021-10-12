Richie Ledezma, Sam Vines return to training in Europe following injuries

Richie Ledezma and Sam Vines both suffered injuries over the past year, but the American duo are moving closer to returns for their European clubs.

Ledezma returned to group training with Dutch side PSV on Tuesday, in what hopes to be the first step towards a return to action. The U.S. men’s national team midfielder suffered a torn ACL in January, but after surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation is showing promising signs in Holland.

The 20-year-old was sidelined since mid-December 2020 after suffering his knee injury in Europa League group stage play against then-eliminated Omonia Nicosia.

Ledezma made five previous combined appearances with the first team last season, registering one assist in Eredivisie play. He also made his senior debut for the USMNT in a 6-2 November 2020 friendly win over Panama in Austria.

PSV sits second in the Eredivisie table and returns to action on October 16 against PEC Zwolle.

In addition, Sam Vines returned to training on Tuesday with Belgian side Royal Antwerp after suffering a fractured collarbone in early September.

The former Colorado Rapids Homegrown defender has made three combined appearances for Antwerp following his move from MLS this summer. Vines played in both legs of the club’s Europa League qualifying tie against Omonia Nicosia in August before making his Belgian Pro League debut on August 29.

Vines missed the September international window with the USMNT due to his injury and since has missed the last five league matches for Antwerp.

The 22-year-old will hope to be a part of the club’s return to league play on October 16 against Zulte Waregem.