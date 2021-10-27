Rudisill, Henry, Delgado headlines USMNT U-17 training camp roster

Gonzalo Segares will take part in his first U.S. under-17 men’s national team as head coach as a new group of players prepare for a busy year in 2022.

U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that Segares will lead a 36-player training camp from November 1-8 at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, California. The camp officially kicks off the 2022-23 cycle, which culminates with the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Peru.

Players born on or after January 1, 2006 are eligible for this World Cup cycle. This camp marks the USMNT U-17’s first traditional training camp since February 2020 following the cancellation of both the 2021 Concacaf U-17 Championship and 2021 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Real Monarchs goalkeeper Fernando Delgado, Las Vegas Lights defender Javen Romero, and North Carolina FC goalkeeper Nicholas Holliday have all appeared in the USL while many other players have excelled for their respective academy programs.

Forward Paulo Rudisill, defender Gershon Henry, and midfielder Jude Wellings were among some of the standout stars in last year’s inaugural MLS NEXT campaign. Midfielder Adrian Gill is the lone player who plays abroad, currently working in the FC Barcelona academy.

Here’s a breakdown of the entire training camp roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Ryan Carney (New England Revolution), Fernando Delgado (Real Salt Lake), Julian Eyestone (FC Dallas), Nicholas Holliday (North Carolina FC)

DEFENDERS: Brian Alanis (Houston Dynamo FC), John Andrus (Philadelphia Union), Riley Delgado (LA Galaxy), Aaron Deppe (Chicago Fire FC), Christian Diaz (Los Angeles Football Club), Tyler Hall (Inter Miami CF), Gershon Henry (Real Salt Lake), Christian Metelitasa (De Anza Force SC), Javen Romero (Los Angeles Football Club), Oscar Verhoeven (San Jose Earthquakes)

MIDFIELDERS: Edgar Bazan (Sporting Kansas City), Adrian Gill (FC Barcelona/Spain), Aaron Heard (St. Louis City FC), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes), Luis Moreno (Houston Dynamo FC), Tamir Ratovitz (Los Angeles Football Club), Matthew Schenfeld (FC Cincinnati), David Vazquez (Total Futbol Academy), Jude Wellings (Real Salt Lake), Milo Wray (Portland Timbers).

FORWARDS: Moises Arciniega (Barca Residency Academy), Fidel Barajas (San Jose Earthquakes), Micah Burton (Austin FC), Bajung Darboe (Philadelphia Union), Andre Gitau (Houston Dynamo FC), Michael Luande (Seattle Sounders FC), Christopher Olney Jr. (Philadelphia Union), Diego Rocio (Philadelphia Union; Escondido, Calif.), Paolo Rudisill (LA Galaxy), Zion Vaughn (Real Salt Lake), Luke Zielinski (Philadelphia Union)