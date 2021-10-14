SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Sergiño Dest

Sergino Dest watched the opening goal of Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier between the United States and Costa Rica from the end-line, where his presence allowed the Ticos to be onside for a stunning first-minute goal.

Dest more than made up for his role in that opening goal, scoring a stunning equalizer before helping set up the USMNT winner in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Costa Rica at Lower.com Field. The FC Barcelona defender earned SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors for his efforts in a win that helped the Americans move into first place in the Concacaf Octagonal standings (at least temporarily).

Dest finished the night with five recoveries, five duels won and two successful dribbles, but it was his lone shot of the night that will be remembered, a left-footed blast that erased Costa Rica’s early lead and gave the Americans new life.

Dest was lively throughout the match and helped set up the eventual winner when he latched onto a misplayed ball by Costa Rica’s Keysher Fuller and sprang Tim Weah on the break, with Weah’s subsequent shot hitting off Costa Rican goalkeeper Leonel Moreira before bouncing home.

Dest delivered the best performance for the USMNT on a night when several others also impressed, including Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie and Miles Robinson, who earned Honorable Mention for their strong outings.

