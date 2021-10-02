The U.S. men’s national team’s roster for the October World Cup qualifiers featured some big-name absences, the return of some Gold Cup standouts, and a handful of surprise omissions and the latest episode of The SBI Show breaks it all down.

Episode 330 of The SBI Show takes an in-depth look at Gregg Berhalter’s selections for the October World Cup qualifying squad, including the return of Gianluca Busio and Matthew Hoppe, as well as the surprise omissions of Jordan Pefok and Josh Sargent, as well as Berhalter’s decision to bring in Shaq Moore ahead of Joe Scally.

Host Ives Galarcep also discusses the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame’s induction of Steve Cherundolo and Carlos Bocanegra, as well as the stunning revelations that have shaken up the NWSL and led to the departure of commissioner Lisa Baird and firing of long-time women’s coach Paul Riley.

Episode 330 wraps up with a look at the weekend’s MLS action, including our picks for all 13 matches this weekend.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 330 here:

What did you think of Episode 330?

Share your thoughts below.