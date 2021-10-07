The SBI Show: Episode 331 (USMNT-Jamaica World Cup qualifying Preview)

The U.S. men’s national team resumes its World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday night and the latest episode of The SBI Show breaks down the challenges that await when the Americans take on Jamaica in Austin, Texas.

Episode 331 of The SBI Show goes into detail about the USMNT-Jamaica clash, the third meeting between the Concacaf rivals in 2021, with Gregg Berhalter calling on some youngsters to step up and fill the void left by the absences of Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and John Brooks.

Host Ives Galarcep breaks down the players to watch for the USMNT, including the tandem of Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah, while also laying out why Gianluca Busio is poised for a big October.

This episode of The SBI Show also looks at the rest of the Concacaf Octagonal schedule, including the high-profile showdown between Mexico and Canada.

We also discuss Carli Lloyd’s looming retirement, and also touch on the latest news around MLS, including Chris Albright’s hiring by FC Cincinnati.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 331 here: