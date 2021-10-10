The SBI Show: Episode 332 (USMNT-Jamaica recap, USMNT-Panama Preview)

The U.S. men’s national team moved into first place in Concacaf World Cup qualifying with Thursday’s 2-0 win vs. Jamaica, and the latest episode of The SBI Show breaks it all down, and looks ahead to Sunday’s qualifier in Panama.

Episode 332 breaks down the USMNT win against Jamaica, and Ricardo Pepi’s two-goal performance. Host Ives Galarcep looks at the top performers, including Sergiño Dest, Yunus Musah and more.

Sunday’s qualifier against Panama is also broken down, including the USMNT starting lineup we could see.

