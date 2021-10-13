The SBI Show: Episode 333 (USMNT-Costa Rica preview, breaking down the USA loss to Panama)

Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Panama has the U.S. meers ssn’s national team heading into Wednesday’s home Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica needing a win, and the latest episode of The SBI Show previews the big match while also looking back at the loss in Panama CIty.

Episode 333 of The SBI Show breaks down Sunday’s defeat, and the lineup options Gregg Berhalter went with that ultimately doomed the Americans to their worst performance in a competitive match since Berhalter became coach.

Host Ives Galarcep also breaks down the USMNT’s lineup options heading into Wednesday’s qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, including the young players he believes deserve their chance to start.

