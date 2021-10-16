The SBI Show: Episode 334 (Breaking down the USMNT win vs. Costa Rica)

The U.S. men’s national team rallied from an early deficit to earn a vital World Cup qualifying win against Costa Rica, and the latest episode of The SBI Show breaks it all down.

Episode 334 looks back at Wednesday’s USMNT win in Columbus, and takes an in-depth look at the top performers for the Americans, including Sergiño Dest, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie.

Host Ives Galarcep also looks at the rest of Concacaf qualifying, and peeks ahead to November’s USMNT-Mexico qualifier with a preview of the starting lineup we could see Gregg Berhalter deploy.

The weekend’s MLS schedule is also discussed, as we give our betting picks for all of the matches in Major League Soccer this weekend.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 334 of The SBI Show here: