The SBI Show: Episode 335 (with special guest Sean Davis)

Sergiño Dest is the most in-form player among the Americans Abroad contingent, and the New York Red Bulls are the hottest team in MLS, and both are leading topics in the latest episode of The SBI Show.

Episode 335 digs into Dest’s latest performances, as he has impressed in a right wing role in the Barcelona attack.

The SBI Show also digs into the latest in MLS, with New York Red Bulls captain Sean Davis joining Episode 335 to discuss the Red Bulls unbeaten run, their recent success against NYCFC, and much more.

