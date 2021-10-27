The SBI Show: Episode 336 (Talking McKennie, Lloyd, Supporters' Shield, and more)

Carli Lloyd’s national farewell, New England’s Supporters’ Shield triumph and Weston McKennie’s run of form for Juventus are some of the key topics discussed in the latest episode of The SBI Show.

Episode 336 of The SBI Show discusses Lloyd’s USWNT swan song, which took place on Tuesday, and why the American legend deserves all the plaudits she is receiving as she wraps up her historic career.

Host Ives Galarcep also discusses the recent exploits of Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Gianluca Busio, as we draw closer to November’s World Cup qualifiers.

There is also plenty of MLS to discuss, including New England’s Supporters’ Shield triumph, the MLS MVP race, and also a look ahead to Wednesday night’s MLS action.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Soundcloud, the Apple Podcast App, and Spotify, and you can listen to Episode 336 here: