Tobin Heath scores first Arsenal goal in Champions League victory

Tobin Heath’s first Champions League start for Arsenal didn’t go the way the U.S. women’s national team veteran would’ve hoped, but Heath followed that up by scoring her first goal for the Women’s Super League side.

Heath started for the Lady Gunners on Thursday and scored the second goal in a 4-0 victory over German club Hoffenheim. It was Heath’s first goal for her childhood club in her second appearance in this season’s tournament.

Arsenal raced out to an early 1-0 advantage as Kim Little’s penalty kick found the back of the net before Heath delivered a nifty finish in front of goal. Vivianne Miedema’s header from the right side of the box found Heath, who volleyed home the Dutch forward’s assist into the back of the net.

Miedema added to Arsenal’s lead at Meadow Park in the 52nd minute before Leah Williamson capped the final score at 4-0 with just a few minutes left to play.

Heath played 74 minutes in the win for Jonas Eidevall’s side, helping the Lady Gunners rebound from a Matchday 1 loss to Barcelona. The club has now won back-to-back matches in all competitions and will have a two-week break before returning to their domestic schedule on October 31 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 32-year-old will first join up with the USWNT for a pair of friendlies in Kansas City and Minnesota respectively against the Korea Republic