USMNT falls flat in Panama, suffering first loss of the Octagonal

On the four-year anniversary of failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the U.S. men’s national team suffered another historic World Cup qualifying defeat.
Anibal Godoy’s second-half header was all Panama needed to claim its first World Cup qualifying win ever against the Americans, earning a 1-0 victory. It was the first defeat of the octagonal round for Gregg Berhalter’s side, who failed to register a shot on goal for the first time in this new cycle.
Berhalter made seven changes to the USMNT starting lineup following Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Jamaica, but the moves didn’t give the Americans any spark in the opening 45 minutes. Matt Turner made two saves to keep the USMNT tied heading into halftime, denying Edgar Barcenas’ looping shot from outside of the box in the 44th minute.
Walker Zimmerman’s third-minute header glanced just over the crossbar, which ended up being the only dangerous effort for the USMNT.
Despite a pair of substitutions by Berhalter, it was Panama that struck first in the 53rd minute. Godoy’s header off an Eric Davis corner kick deflected in off of Gyasi Zardes, giving Panama a deserved lead and raising the pressure on the USMNT.
Ricardo Pepi came off the bench and had the best look for the Americans, slicing a shot just wide of Luis Mejia’s goal in the 69th minute.
Panama defended the rest of the way, picking up an important home victory to jump into third place in the Octagonal standings. The USMNT dropped to second place after failing to claim a third-consecutive win and will now face pressure to rebound this coming week.
The USMNT concludes its October schedule on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio against Costa Rica. The Ticos picked up their first qualifying win of the Octagonal on Sunday, coming back to defeat El Salvador, 2-1, at home.
A lot of over reaction. They weren’t going to win every game this cycle and then won’t win every game next cycle regardless of whatever great coach you think is sitting around waiting for this job after Berhalter. The other teams have professional players that can run fast, trap the ball, win tackles, and piece togethor attacks. They are still in a very good position to qualify. If your point total coincides with wins at home and ties on the road, you qualify easily. Mexico is right on this pace, US is 1 point behind this pace, Canada 2, and Panama and El Salvador 4 behind. Everyone else worse than that. They laid an egg and had a crappy game on the road after 3 days rest. They are going to do that next cycle also. Some of the worst performances ever in road qualifiers have been by very good European players. The idea that if they brought in a whole bunch of other European based players they would have done better isn’t supported by history of qualifying to date. Pefok wouldn’t have done any better than Zardes with the complete lack of service and Zardes has outplayed him for the Nats this summer. They wouldn’t have won or tied because Joe Scally was there instead of Shaq Moore. Acosta didn’t play well and Lletget was awful but they are both players who have played well for the US in the recent past (more so Acosta in my opinion). Weah wasn’t effective and he is a European based player people were acting like should be annoited as the best American player ever after a good 20 minute shift running at tired Jamaican defenders. Berhalter may not be a good coach and I do think he made some bad substitutions but they are still in a better position to qualify right now than every other team except Mexico.
Not saying this wasn’t a challenging fixture – it was – but Berhalter gave his team absolutely no chance.
Where were the creative guys who were going to advance the ball and give the team a chance to score? Other than Musah, there were zero of them on the field.
Where were the guys who could even hold posssession? It was almost like Gregg went through his roster and looked for the guys who could not pass and had wooden paddles for feet. And waddya know…until the very end of the game, when the subs finally got the ball back and kept it for awhile, Panama had the lion’s share of possession…and almost all the dangerous chances.
Before the game started, EVERYBODY looking at the roster knew we were at best looking at yet another scoreless half of soccer until the subs got in…and of course, the worst case happened, we conceded on a corner, and got behind the 8-ball and Panama was allowed to use home-field, a frantic crowd, and a ton of artificial FREELY GIFTED momentum to play out the win.
Gregg gave them that. That’s what happens when you roll a crap lineup on the field full of coach’s favorites and try-hard MLS C-teamers-at-best who in no way belonged on the team for actual qualifiers anyhow.
I’m still enraged at this result because it was utterly foreseeable from the moment this roster was unveiled…and utterly preventable.
The next time it happens Gregg needs to be gone. We need to tweak our roster a bit if we’re going to do everything we could in the World Cup…and I’m starting to think part of that purging process needs to include the coach who keeps calling these turkeys up.
You’re still into this Euro vs MLS players bit aren’t you?
The problem is not the players.
There are enough good ones to choose from.
The problem is the manager.
He has not been choosing the right ones at the right time and the ones he does choose, he is not “putting them in a position to succeed.” For example he has a midfield three of Musah, Lletget and Acosta. Only Musah is capable of moving the ball forward. He gets no help from Acosta or Lletget neither of whom have one creative bone in their bodies.
Nevertheless this team will probably qualify. They are so far superior to every other team and we have so much depth that they will, most of the time , pull the team out of the holes that this manager drives the team into.
Frankly, the depth probably confuses this manager. Bob had about 16 players he could count on so he spent his time working on ways to make the most of them. This manager is like a kid in a toy store falling in love with certain toys
but when they get broken being paralyzed by all the choices in front of him.
But not to worry. They won’t fire him even if they fail to qualify.
That’s not a USSF thing, admitting to failure.
So get used to 4 more years of this stuff as this manager gets to work on the 2026 team.
The attack has been weak under Berhalter for awhile. His teams are playing excellent defensively, but something is missing. I expected more intensity from a lot of the guys that played tonight. I don’t understand why US teams can’t get up for road qualifiers. Constantly there is talk about winning home games. We are openly resting guys for the next home match. When you rest guys and don’t put out your best lineup it screams no intensity. Yes, we’re already missing 3 of our 4 best midfielders so let’s bench the other guy too. If Adams is tired then take him out, but he should start. Pepi should start because he has earned the start. Dest was dressed so probably he should have played. Hoppe showed intensity during the Gold Cup, would have liked to have seen him in this game. Even if McKennie is injured he probably should have been with the team just to keep the unity.
We looked equally as bad as we did four years ago when we lost to t&t and failed to qualify for the World Cup.
I’d say worse, at least Pulisic scored in that one and Dempsey hit the post late. We didn’t have a single shot on goal tonight. Also Trinidad’s goals were kind of flukes against the run of play. Panama were the better side and created more chances.
Watched the press conference with Gregg. Basically he said we played bad, he felt they had to significantly rotate with the long travel and the heat and humidity but they guys they played didn’t perform to expectations. He at least took responsibility and didn’t throw anyone under the bus a la previous managers. Said Aaronson and Adams were planned minutes. He did get snippy with Sam Stejskal about zonal marking.
I’ll say what I said during & after the first window..
He overthinks and is too rigid in his process from selection to lineups to tactics. and doesn’t know what to do when his “plan” doesn’t work. (Like the Mike Tyson quote: everyone has a plan till they get punched in the face)
I’m tonight’s case it was overestimating the readiness level of the “team” he selected, and then underleading them.
The best leader I ever had in business had a saying, there’s two types of people in the world, those who are “process/systems” oriented & those who are “results” oriented. The results oriented people need a process or good systems to maximize results.. the process/systems oriented people need results oriented people around them maximize results. The biggest problem is that most people lack the self awareness to know which one they are, therefore lacking the ability to consistently execute.. And results suffer. So either figure out who you are & do something about it, or figure out something else to do…
Rant over…
We totally sucked tonight
I think there’s some truth to your comment. However that was basically the lineup from GC. Full of veterans of qualifying that should have known the energy it would take. But they didn’t. And seemingly were uninterested in trying to change that.
I would say this game pretty much proved that the USA’s depth is not all that strong. You can certainly say Aaronson is a very capable replacement for Pulisic or Reyna, but can anyone honestly claim that Ariola or Weah are? (sure Weah hasn’t played much, but he’s had about 90 minutes duting the last 2 games). Zardes is no solid replacement for Pepi (and probably not for Pefok or Sargent either). Does anyone think the team plays equally well with Acosta in for Adams? Lletget is no McKennie. Musah well lets excuse him a bit due to his age, but being too casual with the ball is just hard to forgive. Bello, McKenzie and Moore were poor and Yedlin was not much better. Maybe Busio or Del La Tore are good enough, but who knows for sure.
I guess it is time to admit that the US is still just a couple injuries from being a pretty pedestrian team and that the first choice players must play every minute they are healthy until a games outcome is known.
You would have thought that the players who did not start against Jamaica would come in trying to prove they were better, instead, they looked unwilling to compete. If players will not put forth 100% effort, it is more than the coach that is suspect.
Looking over the stats on SofaScore were it highlights when you have the most of a category. Here are the only categories we “won”
Shots off Target, Offsides, Keeper Saves, Possession Lost, Clearances, Long Balls (just number % was lower), and Crosses. Only crosses would be considered positive.
Say what you want but at least Sargent heads the ball out of our goal.
So much if this falls on the players, and I think they know it. It is rare not to see a total team effort from a US, but in this game it felt like Panama wanted this one more. In a game with a heavy rotation where new players were given a chance to impress, nobody really stood out. Zimmerman was arguably the best US player on the pitch before cramping up at the end, but it was especially disappointing to see a lackluster, disjointed effort. Time for a gut check Wednesday.
“So much if this falls on the players, and I think they know it.”
Were the players the ones who swapped out 7 players in the name of rotation? That’s 64% of the lineup. Hard to maintain an consistency with that much change. If they were hot after Jamaica, swapping out the 7 was a good way to let the air out of that balloon real fast.
Did the players start Ariolla , whose one asset is his relentless defensive harassment of the opposition, after he just went 90 vs Jamaica and every one wonders where is the energy? He got undressed numerous times by the Panamanian left back.
Did the players start a CB pairing that have played minimal time together and , in any case, are hardly experienced USMNT veterans? And then everyone wonders why they play like it.
Did the players sub in and remove the one player of the midfield three who was doing anything.
Did the players, in need of a goal, sub in Roldan and Yedlin, instead of Hoppe and Busio?
“It is rare not to see a total team effort from a US, but in this game it felt like Panama wanted this one more.”
Not that rare.
90 degrees and like 90% humidity, the lineup for Jamaica wasn’t realistic either. The lineup was 85% GC guys so they should not have been that disjointed. Zim and McKenzie had been in several camps together and played together twice although once was only for 7 minutes. So to some extent it is the players, yeah Wes isn’t there Ty can’t go 90 but someone has to get into Sebs ear and tell him to push the ball forward, and to tell Musah to quite taking so many touches and to settle McKenzie down. But OMG how do you expect Roldan to create a goal when we’ve had 4 shots all night?
Ernie Stewart cant like what he is seeing. Gregg is constantly bad and makes crazy decisions more times than not. Bottom line is we ma make the WC,… maybe but if we do, is this the guy to get us out of the group stage? NO HE IS NOT. Sometimes we succeed, in spite of GB, never because of him. We have to make a change and soon… this is NOT WORKING. GB must go!!!!
right, this is my point, i think this should be top of table, if we have to work at all it’s suboptimized. under standard US coaching retention approaches, he only gets fired if qualification is at risk or we flush in group play. the talent is too good for us to miss. so do we go through the motions and go out in 3 games? maybe even extend him just for qualifying? i thought this was about improving how we played. i thought this was about improving how much we advanced. it’s kind of turning back into “just qualify us and you’ll get 2 cycles.” and today the tactics degraded into like 1990 or 1998 or 2006 stuff. how do they expect this to go anywhere if we justify the same old level finish? the expectations have to go up, if we want more. he can’t deliver the sales pitch. my concern is they give him to 2026 to try, because he’s some supposed shaman. and that will be a huge chunk of the careers of leading players. and to me he’s not yet shown he’s even the level of his longer-term predecessors. if i took seriously this is a golden generation i would see this as unacceptable.
people don’t get, after we play CR to close out this set, and then mexico next window, that’s halfway through. in a normal cycle this would be halfway, and we’d be sitting on 8 points, pace for 16 (and in reality not having played the traditional big 2 yet). likely “in” but on a points number like we had to work for it…..with a golden generation at our disposal and some pretty good players left off our roster.
Stewart needs to have a serious conversation after CR regardless of outcome for sure. However, Pulisic available 2 of 5, Reyna 1 of 5, McKennie 2 of 5, Dest 3 of 5 (maybe 4 if he was able to play tonight) Weah 2 of 5, Steffen 2 of 5. So the Golden generation has largely been unavailable.
i’m a broken record on this, pulisic is out for covid. someone who was finalizing a transfer or left for club reasons, and misses a whole window, was a coach’s decision. ditto anyone who missed today for “UK reasons.” the UK changed their rules to allow players serving quarantine to still participate, and we decided it would be mean to put our players through the alternative scheme. that’s our choice, not like pulling a hammy. sargent and pefok is self-inflicted. richards is self inflicted. we definitely missed pulisic and reyna but i also told everyone that one of our flaws was giving them and steffen all the minutes where few others were understudied and prepared. the focus needs to shift from star system to teambuilding. teambuilding is when a starter goes out we have another layer or two ready to go.
I get all that but of the true Golden Generation guys only Adams has been available each time. So yes we’ve got guys at Barca, Juve, Dortmund, Man City but they largely have been unavailable. That’s not to say we didn’t still have more talent tonight, we definitely did. We’ve gone from so nuanced that we can’t function to so pragmatic that we let anyone play with us.
jrazor–there are no excuses for this performance. The problem was as much or more about effort and attitude as about what players were out there. How can a US team go 90 minutes without a shot on goal? And why wasn’t Berhalter on their asses at halftime? It’s not like we were playing France.
Totally agree, the comment just was Berhalter is struggling with our Golden Generation. Well those guys really haven’t been available. There were many issues out there but misusing our stars wasn’t one of them only one was there.
Zardes has no business being on this team. None. How many times have we seen him fail? He’s not our second-best striker, or our sixth-best. I can’t watch him screw up any more.
I can deal with Zardes in certain situations, and I like a lot of his game.
He is not a starter; he’s a guy you inflict and run at a tired opponent. He’s a pure bench guy and a putty guy you can use as a striker or right wing.
WHY ARE YOU STARTING HIM? You know exactly what you’re getting out of Zardes and it’s not goals in the first 75+ minutes. So why on Earth was he your starter and not Hoppe when the last 574 appearances of Gyasi Zardes have more than sufficed to show you what he can and cannot do?
Totally agree. He should not be anywhere near the field again
we’re kind of stuck for the next game but this should be the end on bello and mckenzie. one bad play is an outlier. similar plays every game is a pattern…..brooks, dest. we need to see CCV, richards, and some new LB candidates. vines if he heals.
Tonight though I’m not sure what choice he had besides Bello, with Vines out. Moore was pretty nonimpactful on the right, Dest perhaps not fit to play. I mean Lovitz and Gasper aren’t realistic options. I know technically we could have forced Jedi to come but then he’d have to isolate for another 10 days upon return to England, not ideal for the mental health of your player. He’d basically train for an hour or two and then go back and sit alone in his hotel room.
wear one of those belts for your back as you move the goalposts. once it went from “can’t play” to “can play but have to serve out quarantine in a hotel around practices” the patriotic thing is take your lumps and enjoy the plane to panama. they basically cleared the players for club ball and coach perseverated with his plan anyway. at that point, yet again, you are simply indulging club concerns for the sake of doing so, when we have dibs. it also bears noting that some of the now more theoretical “hotel quarantine” would likely be spent flying, on a bus, or playing games. yes, you have to retreat to a hotel after. but what do you think he’s doing now?? for 10 days??
Easy to say when we’re not the ones doing it.
Pretty easy to say when we’re not the ones having be isolated for 10 days. (Sorry this shows up twice)
like i just said, i don’t see how it’s dramatically different than a 3 game 10 day roadtrip probably exclusively spent in hotels. you put someone up in a fancy enough multiroom suite — which english clubs could afford — and this is hardly torture. maybe they could bring a spouse/significant other. or friends. and then probably travel to play 2-3 games that time period.
and then, also repeating myself, it’s about bigger goals and priorities. you’re saying we should be willing to lose this panama game to coddle the clubs and avoid inconvenience to our players. i kind of don’t buy at all this is how brian mcbride would have handled this. he would have taken his lumps and helped the NT get away points. utterly selfish crap.
and all due respect but what is steffen hurrying back to at City, exactly??????? he can go from home-to-bench instead of hotel-to-bench??
They are not allowed any visitors, including spouses, significant others, yogis, mates, or their kids. I’m not sure about accommodations so probably not like prison but the rules are quite strict. It kind of sounded like they’d be staying in the dormitories on training grounds. It would definitely not be fun maybe you’d do it maybe Dempsey would have but if Antonee didn’t want to it’s send him to Columbus or he doesn’t come at all.
Those 2 were my main area of concern. I keep saying no McKenzie. A poor striker means you can’t get scoring from him. A poor defender and it likely means you lose. And we started with 2.
I’ll admit when I’m wrong. There is a LB starting in the Bundesliga we could have brought in.
Dest isn’t a better LB than A. Rob. Scally isn’t a better LB than Bello.
Dest with a bad wheel on short rest in heat and humidity wasn’t an option. I’m not sure on the Scally vs Bello debate. Bello makes some defensive mistakes I don’t see Joe make. Bello better offensively but his crossing wasn’t great tonight or against Honduras.
I have long thought that Zardes proves time and again that he is nowhere near good enough for the US National Team. He can’t be the best alternative we have, can he?
What did Pepi do or Aaronson? It was the midfield, Lleget and Acosta were awful couldn’t connect with anyone, couldn’t win any duals. The WBs were pretty awful too. Looked like my sons U10s trying to cross most of the time.
Exactly. This game needed Wes. Lletget and Acosta were garbage from the start.
aaronson looked good. what you’re missing is zardes was constantly a few steps late making the striker runs aaronson wanted. like there is actually a play where aaronson flanks his man and has to pause a second to wait for zardes’ run — when he should be off dashing as soon as aaronson makes his spin to freedom — and so the ball is blocked at about the 6 yard box. GIGO. you clearly missed my point on arriola and zardes, which was that it was going to be a long night when an iffy finisher is waiting on a shankerific crosser.
to address your primary argument, the mids were sufficient for the first half, good for about 15-20′ after the subs at half, and then bypassed for kickball at the end. i was not impressed by lletget but that IMO is a selection glitch and not the mids sucked. adams is a mid. musah is a mid. they were fine. i have suggested other mids possessing more pure attacking skill we could have used. you give me a lecture about two way players. we clearly missed mckennie but more pointedly lacked incisive selections. someone other than aaronson who could hit a nice ball. at a point of enough bulk crap that is the coach’s fault. i told you there was not enough positive ammunition. you disagreed. you were wrong. just admit it. confession is good for the soul.
I know the play your talking about, it was one of the few times we actually got behind the defense and someone played the ball. It looked odd at the time but I wasn’t sure if it was Zardes or if Brendan was trying to get reset after chasing the ball to the endline. I’m not happy with Zardes or Arriola but they got little to no service all night either. Acosta’s free kicks were either poor execution or terrible strategy.
When I say midfield I mean Acosta and Lleget, although Musah struggled at times but that might have just been heavy legs after the first 30 minutes. Adams was his usual self other that one very bad turnover. Acosta in the first half was ok but was not the everywhere problem solver like the knockouts of GC. Lleget killed every attack on his side. Every pass was negative or sideways never progressed the ball. If it had been Reyna instead of Tim, he would have been screaming and waving his hands all night calling for the ball.
to give out some praise, i thought aaronson played well but had no one to service. adams was also ok. zimmermann was decent. that’s about it. turner had problems on corners including the (near post) goal. acosta had a lousy night hitting deadballs. i am a little concerned he burned some of his starters some more who already looked tired on a rotation game he half-baked with his tactics. i’d rather they be rested for costa rica if that’s how hard he wanted to try. but you then have to select a pool of players capable of something. this was where you miss green, holmes, pefok, nico, sargent, some of the technicals pushed out so we could stack up hustle players behind aaronson and weah and pepi. a little of that goes a long way.
IV, sad to see your worst predictions proven correct (for once, haha). But, I was not wrong about the plan I saw… I WAS wrong that GGG had that plan. Hear me out: The problem was one of what to do with the 2nd half. I THOUGHT GGG would execute a plan to weather the storm and then bring on personnel to play fluidly later. Two main problems occurred: (1) Lletget and Acosta had subpar games AND (2) GGG did not switch to a stronger attack at all, let alone early enough, in the 2nd half. Starting Lletget, Acosta, Arriola, and Zardes together can work IF GGG replaces Arriola, Zardes, and one or both of Acosta or Lletget with better attacking players. Instead, he overthought things and staggered subs — one “rested” hustle guy and one attacker each round of substitutions. I can hear him trying to justify it with some BS about “balance and verticality.” Instead, he brought on Adams, removed Musah prematurely, and left on Lletget with no one in the middle to help move the ball upfield. EVEN WHEN LLETGET WAS CLEARLY CRAPPING THE BED!!! The end result was a team that could NEVER connect. GGG had an idea that could have worked, except that he (a) had bad performances from Lletget and Acosta AND (b) made crap (probably pre-planned) substitutions that failed to improve the attack. This brings me back to the point where I was most wrong: I was reading too much into the starting XI, saw the only conceivable way it COULD work, and ASSUMED that this was GGG’s plan. It wasn’t. Or, it was, and GGG freaked out and crapped the bed. Either way, the positive results seem more attributable to some individual brilliance (Pepi v. Honduras) or a really bad opponent (Jamaica). GGG is a “Don’t Lose” coach, not a Winner.
Quaker: 100% as to what happened. I think might have actually worked if we hadn’t given up the set piece goal. Aaronson was causing problems Adams was cutting out attacks. It looked like Berhalter actually recognized the problem and swapped Lleget and Aaronson but when the goal came he couldn’t put our most goal dangerous player in midfield. But then why bring on Roldan?
arriola + zardes was a 2019 move. wrong gold cup even. someone invoked gold cup? strikers were not the gold cup problem, we had them in abundance — and within a 23 man roster where he replaced one person. it was couva-esque to run out there a bunch of forwards to harass the other team instead of people who could score. and the irony is they played too fast to press much……so we had beheaded chickens chasing a track team…..an actual mismatch would have been some technicians like aaronson that they had to play soccer against….
As a coach, I was kind of grinding my teeth.
Berhalter. Got. It. So. Wrong. And not for the first time.
The other times – in Nations League and Gold Cup – he rolled out incomprehensible lineups and rosters a lot of matchI used to love going up against guys like Berhalter when I coached, cerebraups, they didn’t work, and then somehow Forest Gump’d his way into a 1-0 win even when the team got outplayed and outschemed and didn’t really deserve it.
This time, we got exactly what we deserved for the lineup Gregg trotted out. It was mind-boggling. No creative players. No scorers. Some fast guys at wingback who were going to get neutralized on a crappy field.
Clearly, he was just expecting them to hold the line until the better reinforcements could get there…but, uhm…that being so, why were a lot of these guys on the roster to BEGIN with? We know what we’re getting with Arriola and Zardes and Roldan; they’re fine for Gold Cups but you’re not going to get much out of them either, and certainly not as starters. Lletget is a putty guy, he’s as good as whatever’s around him…and absolutely no better, he’s going to initiate zero on his own. Where was Hoppe? Where was Luca de la Torre? YOU HAD ANSWERS AND YOU DID NOT USE THEM, INSTEAD YOU WENT WITH DELIBERATELY MEDIOCRE.
Bad, bad, bad. I’m back to thinking Gregg is basically a gym teacher again. Most of us saw this coming when the lineup was unveiled…actually, a lot of us saw this exact moment coming when the roster was announced and it became obvious Gregg was going to have to dip into his bench because of English COVID restrictions and the 3-day window and it was patently obvious he’d left himself some mediocre MLS guys and old favs as his primary backups. I don’t HATE the likes of Arriola/Roldan/McKenzie/Bello and they’ve definitely not disgraced the shirt but most of them were never good enough for truly meaningful matches to begin with and some of them like Bello aren’t quite there yet, not for qualifying when you MUST WIN, not just put a positive-minded roster on the field.
You never roll out a roster you know isn’t good enough and expect a draw. If you’re doing that, why are you calling them?
BRILLIANT! It’s so obvious, yet they continue to make the same mistake of including subpar mls players and leaving out euro-based guys at higher levels. Political sponsor influence or straight stupidity
i thought when he pushed zimmermann forward that said something about the paucity and poverty of his striker selection. yes, teams throw backs forward sometimes, but to me it begged, “where is your pefok?” or even where is hoppe. i also think he is sufficiently dim as a coach that when he was busy subbing in roldan and yedlin and such it never seemed to occur to him that if he was telling his team to whack balls into the box you might want (a) someone out there who can hit an accurate cross from wide, or ball from the back and (b) have out there a big body to head it in. i’ve said before he seemed to try to play possession soccer with hustle players, well, he was trying to play kickball without either the beginning or end of such a concept.
like, people can make fun of bradley all they want but down 2 goals to ES he would not have subbed in backs and he would sub in davis to hit crosses and jozy to finish them. like some sort of coherent “package.” i never got how the XI was going to score and outside of aaronson and adams (at half) the subs weren’t going to make it happen either.
Roldan was the bad one. Up a goal or even I can see it, but down? He’s not going to run by someone or dribble through someone. If someone can draw a defender and play to him but there was no one on his side to do that. Hoppe can create on his own or as you say win a header. Announcer kept saying Zim wasn’t moving and that’s why he was moved up I couldn’t tell because we hardly ever got near at the end.
Yes. Roldan needed to start as a hustle guy in lieu of Arriola or not see the field.
this is a pattern dating back to the jamaica 2019 semi of not getting that 99% of games he doesn’t help you win off the bench. it’s not the first time. it’s not even the first time we’ve gone ahead and lost after that’s his response to being down a goal (mexico). i recall that game he subbed on lovitz, zardes, and roldan. wingback, roldan. like clockwork.
7 out of starting XI were MLS players. Extremely Bad look. GB hasn’t figured out you can’t this many limited players on the pitch at the same time?! Zardes, Arriola w/ Weah, up top. Lletget, Acosta, & Musah in the midfield. Takes out Musah? Then Weah? It doesn’t take an analyst to see there would be… NO SHOTS on goal. Is anyone surprised? Backline was ok, Turner was better but that midfield. Holy Kreis!!! I really wanted to see LDT, Musah, Adams trident.
A lot of those guys are Berkhalter favorites too. I just can’t take it anymore. Its like watching the Gold Cup were we get nothing going. Zero target shots. A few of those guys needs to stop getting the call ups. Zardes, Arriola, Roldan and lletget need to be retired from USMNT pool
Probably, poetic justice that an MLS player scored the only goal in this match.
It just doesn’t work. I was open to the GGG plan after the last few results, but we just don’t keep or move the ball well with these players. And he doesn’t use them well either. If you’re going to use Roldan, he starts to work hard and wear down the defense before Hoppe or whomever relieves him, brings technique and skill at tired defenders. Instead, we got GGG half adding the lineup, and never quite having enough skill or quite enough hustle to make it happen.
Panama’s best players were also MLS guys, and guys who aren’t all-stars either. You’d say in MLS play the US guys are better.
Doesn’t help when we score for them…
now, this is a fair point. MLS obviously works for Panama (and for CR, and Mexico, and everyone else). i think people want for it to be a conspiracy when it’s really that he favors MLS players with more club minutes, or specific player types. horvath is out for minutes. green is out for not being a hustle player. lost in here is the idea one should be fielding their best talent, not just a club form all star team, and that if i am omitting too many good players for not fitting some theory then maybe the theory should bend so i include all my best players.
this was a perfect “green game.” it would also have been a good sargent or pefok game. ironically i think he thought it took the hustle players tonight but that basically canceled out and they got the proverbial one goal they needed.
“I really wanted to see LDT, Musah, Adams trident.”
HELLLOOOO. 100% Following first signs of creative life- he finally put a good midfield out against Jamaica- and then completely guts it. Play: LDT, Musah, Adams… add Weah Pepi, Aaronson and it is a COMPLETLY DIFEERENT game. I feel like I’m losing my mind its so blatantly obvious. Half time… He’s chasing his tail doing damage control… again goes with Pepi and Aaronson- then steps on his wanker and brings out Musah??? Then later pulls out Weah for Roldan??? Fires all his bullets scrambling to recover. He’s making all of this waaaay harder than it needs to be. Baffling. I’ve said it before- I’ll say it again. Gregg- put out the best players and get the … out of the way.
Rico, some of those guys were gassed and couldn’t start. Rotation was never… But he didn’t actually rotate in a way that set the team up for success. It was a half assed, over thought lineup for both halves. Result was a team that was half rested and only half committed in both halves.
What’s Lleget and Acosta’s excuse? They were well rested. So were Bello and Moore.
Not at all saying they all go 90. At some point in the match you have togo for it- have a combo of players capable of posing threat. I thought that was why GB subbed out Musah, Aaronson and Pepi v Jamaica- for this match. LoL so much for that. You put a solid lineup out there- set the tone- take the game by the scruff of the neck. That combo would have had a veryyyy good chance at grabbing at least a goal. Put Panama on their heels. … then second half- start subbing in Hoppe for Pepi, Acosta for Adams. Lletget’s back passes look less egregious with a lead in the 85th minute. That game… was a retreat before the game started… flaccid, chasing our tails from the moment that lineup was dropped down to running out of subs in the end.
can we please stop seeing Acosta and lletget in the same midfield. Its the same game over and over. Can’t create any offense
Everybody should be embarrassed and ashamed.