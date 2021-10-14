USMNT overcomes early deficit to beat Costa Rica

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. men’s national team conceded just one minute into Wednesday’s World Cup qualifying showdown with Costa Rica, but that nightmare start didn’t stop the Americans from delivering a memorable response and crucial victory.
Sergino Dest’s equalizer and an own goal from Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira helped the USMNT fight back for a 2-1 victory at Lower.com Field. The result snapped a three-match losing streak to Los Ticos in qualifiers and helped ease the pressure on Berhalter following a first-ever qualifying loss to Panama just three days prior.
The Costa Ricans opened the scoring just one minute into the match when Ronald Matarrita’s cross found an unmarked Keysher Fuller, whose shot slipped past Zack Steffen, who was shielded on the shot by a Costa Rican player who appeared to be offside. Replays showed that Sergiño Dest kept the Costa Rican player onside by being off the field of play on the endline.
COSTA RICA LEAD IN THE FIRST MINUTE!
USMNT DOWN 😱 pic.twitter.com/cgYSoIgU1n
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 13, 2021
Dest made up for that transgression in unforgettable fashion, delivering a stunning left-footed blast of an equalizer in the 25th minute.
SERGINO DEST WHAT A GOAL 🔥
The USMNT equalize! pic.twitter.com/eVNh8R8Lym
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 13, 2021
Zack Steffen kept things tied up heading into halftime after palming Celso Borges’ shot over the crossbar.
The Ticos were forced into a halftime change as backup goalkeeper Leonel Moreira replaced Navas in goal. The change eventually went in the USMNT’s favor as the Americans found their go-ahead goal.
Tim Weah was played in towards goal by a Dest pass in the 65th minute and the winger’s hard-driven shot deflected off the right post and off Moreira’s back. The 31-year-old wasn’t fast enough as he watched the ball trickle into his net, giving the Americans the 2-1 lead.
TIM WEAH GETS THE BOUNCE TO PUT THE USMNT UP 2-1 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9rzF6zztok
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 14, 2021
Costa Rica added the attacking talent of Randall Leal, Alvaro Saborio, and Christian Bolanos off the bench, but the Americans defended well the rest of the way to claim a third win of the octagonal round, and third in four matches, guaranteeing at least second place in the Octagonal to close out the October window.
The USMNT now heads into a one month break before returning to action on November 12 in Cincinnati against Mexico.
Again, it’s simple – play European players. That’s it (outside of a defender and Pepe.
They’re on a whole different level and tonight showed it. You add in MLS players and replace some of the European players to that team tonight us would have tied or lost. As it was the US didn’t give Costa Rica a chance to breathe it was embarrassing for the poor Costa Rican players and I like that team
I feel GB is vindicated for going with prioritizing the home games this window and starting the Gold Cup crew in Panama. Those were some obviously tired legs out there in the second half – with Aaronson, Pepi and Musah looking the most tired. I’ve never seem Aaronson worn out before. An earlier poster lamented the team “letting off the gas”. They were simply out of gas. These three game windows have no precedence in WCQ. They make navigating line ups and rosters really difficult. It’s a good thing team was mostly rested. They looked so much fresher than Costa Rica. I would have liked to see Hoppe and Busio in at the hour mark and Hoppe in for Pepi instead of Weah (although he looked tired too). Matt Turner is the number one until Steffen gets to playing as a regular starter. Looking forward to getting Puli and Reyna back. Who gets left off though? Arriola and Zardes seem logical with Hoppe moving to the nine along with Pepi. Bello needs to give way to Scally. PULI-PEPI-AARONSON with Weah,Hoppe, KDLF reserves. MCKINNIE-ADAMS-REYNA with Musah, Acosta, Busio, DLT reserves A.ROB-BROOKS-M.ROB-DEST with Scally,Richards, McKenzie, Zimm, Yedlin in reserve for Mexico and Jamaica.
I’m so so tired of the armchair jockeys constantly blaming our struggles on Berhalter. I’ve watched most every WC Qualifer since the 1994 WC and there is a LONG history of struggle in qualifying–it happened under Arena, the Bradley, then Klinsmann, then Arena again, and now Berhalter. This is par for the course…regardless of our coach. It’s amazing how quickly folks forget the US wilting in Honduras during the 2014 cycle. We looked awful–pretty much exactly like we looked Sunday in Panama’s sweltering heat. Back then we had Bundesliga players looking terrible in the humidity. In Panama on Sunday it was struggle by our Ligue One and La Liga players.
I remember us squeaking by Antigua and Barbuda that same cycle on a 90th minute goal by EJ. I remember Conor Casey–yes, CONOR CASEY having to save us in Honduras in the 2009 Cycle. I fail to see who this magical new coach is that is somehow going to change things so that CONCACAF is easy.
We are who we are–we have good players but CONCACAF is tough and will be for the foreseeable future. We will probably qualify, but not without more tough nights full of struggle. This is par for the course-it’s part of being a fan of this team, tbh. Those of you who think we should just roll over Concacaf opponents have very short memories or are so new to the party that you don’t know what the past has looked. Get over the hubris and accept it.
No. GGG is underperforming. Many of his decisions are noticeably odd.
—
People aren’t mad that the USMNT isn’t winning every match 4-0. We’re annoyed that GGG has for 2 years made obviously bad choices and gets bailed out by better players than we’ve had in a decade.
—
You think the fact that we’re struggling the same as we did in 2014, when Kilinsmann was coaching, is evidence that we need to pipe down. I see it as evidence of the opposite. The players are measurably better, and the results are the same or worse.
—
Hubris is not asking that our manager wise up of get out. Hubris is starting Acosta-Lletget-Arriola-Zardes in Panama and only pulling 2 of them after pulling the best ball mover. THAT was GGG. Not the people calling him out for that boneheaded decision.
@Shaun T Lopez, I agreed with you totally that CONCACAF WCQ is no cakewalks; however, how do you defend Berhalter for his poor squad & player selections. In Panama, a NOT in form Shaq Moore started; a NOT up to the level George Bello started; a NOT up to the level Arriola started (he would have started over Tim Weah against Costa Rica tonight too if not of his groin strain); 2 terrible midfielders in Kellyn Acosta and Sebastian Lletget started. Mathew Hoppe, Gianluca Busio, Chris Richards, Luca De La Torre did not play even one minute. I rest my case.
@Shaun Agree 100000% @Simon you mean those players that played an entire tournament versus CONCACAF competition and came away with championship? What kind of coach would think those same players could beat another CONCACAF team? Oh I’m guessing that same coach who coached the tournament they won. It’s not like those players were in over their heads. THEY underperformed. In the past they had already shown they could rise to that level of competition. Mix in fanboy faves Weah, Musah and Pepi and there’s no reason to think they shouldn’t have won. The team simply laid an egg. All the anti-fans wanting to blame everything on GB are making fools of themselves at this point. The rotation was aggressive and probably saved tonight’s game by the looks of the heavy legs on the US players in the second half. I do not envy coaches having to deal with 3 game windows. I swear every coach is under fire from their fanbase. Tata – being heavily criticized, Herdman- doesn’t know what he’s doing apparently (similar to GB. Should be replaced by a Euro or SA coach), Honduras will probably fire their coach after tonight…the list goes on. This 3 game window crap takes a toll on teams no matter who the coach is.
After the Panama game there were some comments regarding frustration with the performances of Musah & Weah. I’d responded that at this level 2 good players cannot makeup for the poor quality of the other players around them. I pointed to the positive performances against Jamaica, and theorized that if paired with other good players tonight they’d have positive impact on the game. Shocker, my hypothesis was proven accurate.
I’m tired of Gregg trying to pound square pegs into round holes. He has to STOP the Fan-Boy attitude in selecting his rosters. Zardes, Roldan, Arriola and Lletget are B-Team roster caliber…or possibly 3rd string injury coverage for the A-Team. But they should NEVER be starting games for the A-Team.
Moore & Bello are not even first starters for the B-Team at tthis point. ffor now our backs need to be Dest, Robinson, Scally, Cannon, Yedlin, & Vines. If he’s going to call in players who’ve had positive impacts /performaces in there appearances (Hoppe, De La Torre, Konrad) than for the love of god he needs to use them, and stop wasting opportunities to give them experience because he’s got a crush on Zardes/Roldan/Lletget/Arriola.
It’s enough to make one recall the theory that USSF is encouraging the use of MLS players even when not qualified in order to promote the league.
“It’s enough to make one recall the theory that USSF is encouraging the use of MLS players even when not qualified in order to promote the league.”
This is so sad. Arriola would have started again tonight if not his groin strain just saved us.
I thought that Musah had moments when he seemed to lose attention and gave the ball up too easily, but he was much better in that regard than on Sunday. Richards fell asleep on what was an under-weighted pass from M. Robinson that miscue no matter which player was at fault was recovered from nicely by M. Robinson who stopped a 1 v keeper from happening. On the goal, why was A. Robinson marking the guy that Richards should have had and leaving the wide attacker tons of free space to tee up the cross. Aaronson was a pain in Costa Rica’s midfield and back line. Weah proved he is quick and can strike a ball well, a little more pressure from him would be nice though. Adams was his usual self and cleaned up a lot of would be counters by Costa Rica before they became real threats.
–
Perhaps couple of our players suffer from ADD and have moments where they seem to lose focus (Primarily Musah and Richards). My wife tells me there are therapies to help address that; she is convinced that ADD is more common than you would think among professional soccer players and blames ADD for players failing to mark well.
Just my opinion….
Young players in a Team sport often have laps in judgement, or can get caught ball watching/dreaming. As players progress as professionals they tend to become more focused as they gain experience. Those who don’t learn to focus start tumbling down Club & Country depth charts…example Yedlin often loses his mark on the back post…hence his dropping out of the Prem. and having to fight for a spot in Turkey.
Musah (18), Richards (21), Pepi (18), Konrad (20), Weah (21), Reyna (19), Busio (19), Scally (18), Dest (20), Aaronson (21), Hoppe (20) are all in the very beginning of their professional careers. They’re going to have their ups & downs…and may have laps of judgement at times. But I’d rather roll the dice with them than players who’ve reached their prime, but lack in ability.
The issue is more noticeable among the US team & players because we don’t have many (any) top quality players in their Prime (25-28) to help guide these young players, most joined professional ranks later in life than their European counterparts, and we have a coach who is as “Scatter Brained” as some of the players seem to be.
Important win and a solid performance but this was still a disappointing window. Gregg’s poor choices against Panama are really only highlighted by this match.
Fortunately the Soccer Gods conspired to overrule Berhalter and take Arriola off the field ten minutes before kickoff in favor of Weah, who can and did actually score a goal.
Rock on Gregg. You’re really inspiring confidence the way you seem to grasp who your quality is.
The early goal didn’t worry me that much because the way the US came out was so much better that I knew we would certainly get a tying goal and probably wear them down in the 2nd half. What bothered me more was several careless turnovers in the first 15 minutes or so. Another thing I felt concerned about was that the US kind of took their foot off the gas pedal around the 70th to 75th minute. I think CR was just hanging on and we could have and should have scored a 3rd to put the game away. Question–I tuned in kind of late during the pre-game and didn’t hear why Steffen was starting. Was any reason given? I think he should have stuck with Turner. Don’t know who was at fault in the CR goal, but I thought Steffen could have done a better job of heading the ball away.
This may have been the youngest WC qualifying USMNT line-up ever, but calling them inexperienced like the broadcast team was doing isn’t really true. The combined Champions League experience of this team is probably one of the highest ever for USMNT and with some of the top clubs in the world. That experience does carry over as far as composure in big games and knowing how to get a win. The “vets” available for selection really don’t compare in big game experience and or with the pressure that these big European club players have on them every game let alone for CL. Experience on the road in CONCACAF isn’t useless, but how many of those games do you need to experience before you get that the fields are bad, the refs may be worse and the crowds are insane. That’s a much quicker adjustment than adjusting to big game pressure. MLS really doesn’t provide as many opportunities for big games so it can take several years to get as much experience as a single season with a CL club. I hope Berhalter sees that after this performance and has more faith in the young guys. Experience doesn’t always coincide with age.
Some people want to discount CL experience, but I agree with you. The only time MLS gets close to regular European league intensity is during playoff games. Nothing in MNLS or CONCACAF club championships come close to Champions League knock out round play. Eric Wynalda has told this story about his introduction to the intensity in Europe. Early in his time in the Bundesliga he missed a sitter. After the game he tried to make a joke about it and one of his teammates threw his boot at him and the spikes required Wynalda to get stitches. Wynalda got no sympathy from his teammates.
Best “Lads vs. Dads” game you will ever see.
Hahaha Dave, best post, you win!
Miles Robinson, really making me nervous. Terrible 2 games in a row.
Richards on other hand, solid tonight.
– With Canada thumping Panama at home, and Mexico likely getting a result later against El Salvador, we may see even more separation from the top 3 in the table, all of whom get automatic qualification. If it stays on track, we may see qualification for the top three earlier than thought.
– We won’t see another 3 game window until the end of WCQ. It seems 3 games with the heavy travel in such a short window is exhausting for the players, and turns some games into a grind. But, it should result in much better options for roster selection and management.
– A few debutante players (go ahead and name them) impressed and should get future call ups. What we saw in November was expanded depth in key positions.
– What is the toughest game left in 2021 for the US? Mexico at home next month, or Canada away in December. Could be a tossup. We wouldn’t say this in past WCQs, but a point away at Canada is an acceptable result.
There’s two more 3 game windows.
I feel like I played the full 90 minutes after watching that game. I thought Musah was very good. US is in very good position right now, but they got there there the hard way. I don’t see any games being cakewalks the rest of the way out.