USMNT rides strong second half and Pepi double to top Jamaica

The U.S. men’s national team found itself in a battle against Jamaica on Thursday night, but Gregg Berhalter’s squad delivered another game-changing second half, and it was once again Ricardo Pepi delivering the heroics.
The FC Dallas striker followed up his outstanding showing against Honduras in September with a two-goal display to help lead the USMNT to a 2-0 win over Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in Austin.
The win propelled Gregg Berhalter’s side to its first home win of the new qualifying cycle, and Pepi stole the show again, becoming the youngest USMNT player to score in back-to-back qualifying matches in the modern-era.
Despite a frantic start, the USMNT could not take advantage of its first-half edge in possession, or force a save from Andre Blake in the opening 45 minutes. Referee Reon Radix decided to rule against a possible red card offense on Kemar Lawrence in the second minute of the match after the Jamaican defender fouled Paul Arriola on a breakaway attempt.
Radix was put under pressure again later in the half as Brenden Aaronson was hauled down by Damion Lowe just outside of the Jamaica penalty box. Lowe was given a yellow card for his challenge, but it was another example of the absence of VAR in Concacaf’s World Cup Qualifying cycle.
Pepi found the breakthrough goal in the 49th minute after breaking away from the Jamaican backline and heading home Sergino Dest’s cross. Matt Turner started a fast restart from the back and eventually Dest’s cross from the right wing was headed home by Pepi.
The 18-year-old was it again in the 62nd minute, getting on the end of Aaronson’s pass in the center of the box and slotting home his second goal of the match.
Andre Blake scrambled in the dying stages of the match to deny Gyasi Zardes a goal off the bench, but Jamaica had to watch as it suffered a third qualifying defeat so far this year.
Matt Turner was called into action once for the USMNT, preserving a second shutout in four matches.
The USMNT, which moved into first place in the Octagonal with the win (at least temporarily before the Mexico-Canada qualifier) will next travel to Panama on Sunday before hosting Costa Rica in Columbus on October 13. Jamaica sits last in the group and hosts Canada on Sunday before traveling to Honduras on Oct. 13.
I enjoy watching Aaronson and Arriola press and play fast…we don’t exactly string dozens of passes together, so winning the ball closer to goal is a winning strategy for us in a lot of games. Obviously Pulisic and Reyna are more skilled, but there’s something to be said for the honest and intense shift of the guys who played tonight…they certainly deserve more love than hate…
Goal-scoring sequences so far in qualifying:
A-Rob to Aaronson
Pepi to A-Rob
Yedlin to Pepi
Pepi to Aaronson
Pepi shot, Lletget scores
Musah to Dest to Pepi
A-Rob to Aaronson to Pepi
Adams, Pulisic and Lletget were involved in the build up to some of the goals as well, but what a shock that McKennie, Sargent, Reyna, Pefok, Weah and KDF involved in none of them so far. Would not have predicted that four games ago.
Weah has been involved in 1 game for a total of 22 minutes. During that time he helped to create 3-4 scoring opportunities that the CF (Zardes) was unable to convert.
KDLF has been involved in 2 games for a total of 72 minutes. 65 of those minutes played against El Salvador, where the entire team played poorly.
Yes, I would have preferred to have McKennie, Pulisic, & Reyna to have contributed more in the first 3 games, but Suspension & Injuries have played a part of their less than stellar stats.
Canada drew with Mexico in Azteca. Saw about half the game and I wasn’t impressed with either team–too many errors and turnovers. I don’t think this Mexican team passes the ball as well as past teams and are vulnerable. I think we are now tied top of the table with Mexico.
Ahead on goal differential.
I give Gregg a B+ on the lineup and subs tonight but that can still go up and down based on who starts the last two matches.
At this point last window we thought we’d have everyone for match two and then we lost Reyna and Wes before the match and Dest by halftime.
IMO a B+ is a little generous for tonight’s game. I’d top off at a B.
1) Zimmerman – while he didn’t play bad he unexpectedly was given the start even though he wasn’t part of the original roster. How do you go from out of camp to starting in 2 days time? Only justifiable reasoning is either someone was nursing an injury or Gregg get his roster wrong from the start.
2) Arriola – Hustle isn’t enough anymore. He had 1 or 2 decent plays (nothing spectacular) otherwise he wasn’t much of a factor.
3) Zardes – squandered some very, very good opportunities. I’d have liked to have seen Hoppe be given a chance at the CF spot, since Gregg has only played him as a wide forward or a 2nd striker so far.
4) Scully – should have been in the roster and given the mop-up minutes that Moore received. Wasted opportunity to get a rising talent into the team/camp in a lower pressure situation.
The best thing Gregg did in this game was to keep Roldan & Lletget on the bench.
Weah is fast
Really pleased with the play overall, not just the win. Yes, Jamaica was not the strongest competition we’ve faced. Yes, could have had a better first half. Not sure that the “wear them down” strategy will pay off against Mexico. But Musha was solid, made possession look easy, easier than I’ve seen for the USMNT in a long time. Pepi should go 75 per game. He’s young, so let him run! On the bandwagon, horns blazing. Arriola proved a lot of us wrong, should start and go 60 in Panama. Weah looked sharp and adds another dimension. Honestly, and I’m sure many will disagree, but Weah looks more ready to contribute to the attack than Puli or Reyna. Yes I said it, and not just because they “haven’t played recently.” Aaronson was creative. Adams was himself. Wes had a good all around game in winning the ball and in distribution.
Watching this Mexico Canda game… looks like we can expect similarly poor officiating against El Tri. Less of a surprise, but this is spectacularly bad, even for CONCACAF.
Musah definitely belongs. While Arriola played well, Weah really needs to be on the pitch. They looked like a real team today with good passing and ball movement. I don’t know how much was Jamaica, but I thought we certainly looked good the way we moved the ball around. If we continue to play this way we may actually deserve to be a top 10 team. And this was without Pulisic and Reyna. We have more good playe3rs than positions, a nice place to be.
I think Ariola played about as I expected. He hustled, and caused problems for Jamaica when he had space. However, his weakness in tight spaces showed, when confronted by pressure he frequently misplayed the ball or outright lost possession.
Drew the first blown red card and played the ball that should have led to the second red.
What is with the Arriola hate? It’s as if people have to fantasize some alternative reality so they can make their point, and be right. I just don’t get it. I mean, first, he’s to slow, then he doesn’t have skill. Now he is no good in tight spaces. I mean Jesus H Mary n Joseph. You people are just kidding right???
Dikranovich- I think it’s people look and say talent and skill wise he’s not as good as a number of players, but as you saw tonight against most Concacaf opponents his intangibles are beneficial.
It’s ironic because coach be favors arriola, and will catch flake for choosing an MLSer over European talent. Eventually, I guess people will be able to say I told you so. Yet a striker is from MLS and is a phenom, and is taking time from an EPL striker. We do have a fascination with young talent here in the US, and maybe lack that ability to properly groom a player. Either way, a young striker is going to be asked to play big next year in gudder. Lot of pressure, I’m sure they will be up to it