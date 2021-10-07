USMNT set to face a familiar, yet challenging Jamaica in World Cup qualifying

After coming out of the gates with two draws from its opening two matches, the USMNT faced ample pressure going into a Matchday 3 trip to Honduras, but eventually walked away with a 4-1 victory. Confidence is sky-high in the USMNT squad going into the opening match of October’s window and is something the team will look to keep on its side going into another important qualifier.

“The communication between coaches and players is very important, Gregg has emphasized the importance of staying connected and being in constant conversation when we need each other,” USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams said. “Coming into last camp maybe we were just a little bit naive and we look at it now as a learning process. The group is focused and we know what our ambitions are.”

The USMNT attack will look slightly different with both Pulisic and Reyna unavailable, and in-form striker Jordan Pefok not selected for this month’s matches. MLS veterans Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes return to international duty after strong recent performances with D.C. United and Columbus Crew respectively, and will bring something different to the squad.