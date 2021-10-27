USWNT routs South Korea in Lloyd's final appearance

In the final game of Carli Lloyd’s illustrious 16-year international career, the U.S. women’s team worked hard to send her off with a goal, but it wasn’t meant to be.

She stepped off the field in the 66th minute with 316 caps and 134 goals resting as her final tally while the Americans closed out a two-game friendly series against South Korea on Tuesday night with a 6-0 win in front of a raucous crowd at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 39-year-old New Jersey native’s emotional send off put her legendary namesake to rest in symbolic fashion, as she revealed a jersey that read Hollins, her married name, before making her way to the bench.

👏👏 @CarliLloyd walks off the field for the last time in a @USWNT jersey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GTGo4FzVCb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 27, 2021

Lloyd made way for Alex Morgan, and handed her captain’s armband to Megan Rapinoe, with each finding second-half goals.

Morgan scored her 115th USWNT goal minutes after action resumed with a crafty finish from close range.

That Rapinoe ➡️ Morgan connection was a thing of beauty. 😍 pic.twitter.com/wsj2axIpZT — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) October 27, 2021

Rapinoe bested a Korean defender with a shot off a quick turn to make it 4-0 moments later.

The South Koreans proved to be a worthy adversary in last week’s scoreless draw but fell victim to a curler from Lindsey Horan in just the ninth minute which prompted the rout.

Horan, who is set to take Lloyd’s hallowed number 10 jersey moving forward, earned her 24th international goal thanks to a cutback assist from her Portland Thorns teammate Sophia Smith.

That pass from @sophsssmith 👌 and smooth finish from @LindseyHoran. Her 24th career goal for the #USWNT. pic.twitter.com/86Syqp913x — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) October 27, 2021

Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams added to the scoring from the run of play in the second half, and Andi Sullivan was unlucky to have a finish from a first-half corner ruled an own-goal when Korean midfielder Cho So-Hyun got the final touch.

One final trophy day could lie before Lloyd. Her USWNT chapter comes to a close, but there is still more NWSL season to play on the club side. NJ/NY Gotham currently occupies a playoff position with two more regular-season games to go.

As for the USWNT, the win made it four unbeaten since returning home from the Olympics and there are no more scheduled games for the remainder of 2021.