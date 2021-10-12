World Cup Qualifying headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

World Cup qualifying is shifting towards the business end in the European scene, and nobody is more aware of that than the Hungarian national team.

A lackluster run of matches has placed them in danger, and they’ll find themselves in England’s clutches on Tuesday for a critical match in the Group I landscape.

Hungary must go for the win, but their opponent comes in red-hot. England heads in fresh off a 5-0 rout of Andorra, and there were five different goalscorers for the Three Lions, who are eyeing in on clinching their World Cup position.

Time is also running out in Group F, where Albania and Poland are tied for second place. They also go head-to-head on Tuesday and both sides will certainly be motivated to take control of their own fate.

In CONCACAF action, Panama’s weekend win over the United States pins them in third place and above the guaranteed World Cup bid cut line. The spot was taken from Canada and the Panamanians will quickly have to defend it when they go head-to-head with John Herdman’s side on Wednesday.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, as well as a full rundown of This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. England vs Hungary – Hungary is on the verge of elimination and must dig deep and pull off an upset victory to stay in the picture.

3. Albania vs Poland – These two are tied for second place in Group F. The result of Tuesday’s contest will likely be the key to the side who lives to fight in the advancement rounds.

2. USMNT vs Costa Rica – The U.S. men’s national team’s positive momentum evaporated with Sunday’s loss to Panama. Things could be worse position-wise, though. Can Gregg Berhalter get his squad to rebound successfully?

4. Sweden vs. Greece – Greece faces off with Sweden on Tuesday knowing a victory at the Friends Arena would see it tie the hosts on 12 points. Greece defeated Sweden 2-1 back in early September so pressure will be on the hosts to get the job done at home.

5. Canada vs Panama – The two sides fighting for third place (and a guaranteed World Cup bid) go head-to-head in a crucial matchup.

Monday

Argentine Primera División

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Independiente vs Gimnasia La Plata

8:15 p.m. –Paramount+– Talleres Córdoba vs Atlético Tucumán

Brasileirão

7 p.m. –Paramount+– Cuiabá vs São Paulo

Liga MX Femenil

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tijuana vs Puebla

10 p.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Guadalajara vs América

NCAA Men’s Soccer

6 p.m. -ESPN App- Denver vs Virginia

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Syracuse vs Bucknell

Tuesday

World Cup Qualifying

6:14 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+- Japan vs Australia

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Zimbabwe vs Ghana

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Namibia vs Senegal

10 a.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Kazakhstan vs Finland

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Congo vs Togo

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Niger vs Algeria

12 p.m. –ESPN+– South Africa vs Ethiopia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Sweden vs Greece

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Albania vs Poland

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Israel vs Moldova

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Kosovo vs Georgia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV– Denmark vs Austria

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– England vs Hungary

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Serbia vs Azerbaijan

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- San Marino vs Andorra

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Portugal vs Luxembourg

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Lithuania vs Switzerland

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Faroe Islands vs Scotland

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Ukraine vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Guinea vs Morocco

Brasileirão

6 p.m. –Paramount+– RB Bragantino vs Atlético Goianiense

8:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Bahia vs Palmeiras

Canadian Premier League

9 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Edmonton vs Atlético Ottawa

Friendly

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Ireland Republic vs Qatar

USL League One

5 p.m. –ESPN+– New England II vs Forward Madison

NCAA Men’s Soccer

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Army West Point vs St. Bonaventure

6 p.m. –ESPN+– VMI vs Liberty

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Colgate vs Cornell

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Bob Jones vs Furman

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Indiana vs Ohio St.

7 p.m. -ESPN App- High Point vs NC State

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Davidson vs Virginia Tech

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Wofford vs North Carolina

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Eastern Ill. vs Louisville

7 p.m. –ESPN+– American vs Loyola Maryland

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Joseph’s vs Lafayette

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charlotte vs Coastal Carolina

7 p.m. -ESPN App- George Washington vs Wake Forest

7 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- UM Kansas City vs Missouri State

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Drexel vs Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Evansville vs Belmont

8 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3- Central Arkansas vs SIU Edwardsville

NCAA Women’s Soccer

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Adelphi vs Columbia

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Belmont vs Tennesee Tech

Wednesday

World Cup Qualifying

7 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV– United States vs Costa Rica

7:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Canada vs Panama

8:05 p.m. –Paramount+– Honduras vs Jamaica

10:05 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, Paramount+– El Salvador vs Mexico

National Women’s Soccer League

7:30 p.m. –Paramount+ North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit

8 p.m. –Paramount+– Kansas City NWSL vs Houston Dash

8 p.m. -Twitch- Chicago Red Stars vs Orlando Pride

10:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Portland Thorns vs OL Reign

Copa Argentina

8:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Argentinos Juniors vs San Telmo

Brasileirão

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Flamengo vs Juventude

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Atlético Mineiro vs Santos

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Chapecoense vs Athletico-PR

7:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Fortaleza vs Grêmio

8 p.m. –Paramount+– Corinthians vs Fluminense

8:30 p.m. –Paramount+– Internacional vs América Mineiro

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Loudoun United vs Hartford Athletic

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis 901 vs Louisville City

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Kansas City II vs Atlanta United II

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs Austin Bold

9 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Colorado Springs

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs Phoenix Rising

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tacoma Defiance vs Las Vegas Lights

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs LA Galaxy II

USL League One

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tucson vs North Carolina

Thursday

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Querétaro vs Tijuana

Brasileirão

6 p.m. –Paramount+– São Paulo vs Ceará

6 p.m. –Paramount+– Cuiabá vs Sport Recife

Canadian Premier League

9 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Cavalry vs York United

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Leones Negros UdeG vs Celaya

NCAA Women’s Soccer

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Oregon vs USC

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Wisconsin vs Northwestern

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Oklahoma vs Kansas

9 p.m. –fuboTV– Minnesota vs Illinois