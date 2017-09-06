Wednesday Kickoff: 'Bad taste' for Mexico, Alexis Sanchez hits out at critics and more

While Mexico suffered a letdown despite advancing to the World Cup, one international star showed his frustrations after his team suffered a major defeat.

Juan Carlos Osorio says Mexico’s draw with Costa Rica left “a bad taste” for El Tri. (REPORT)

Alexis Sanchez hit out at the Chilean media following the team’s loss to Bolivia, saying he is tired of being criticized for no reason. (REPORT)

Isco says he hopes to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid and play for the club for “many years’. (REPORT)

Despite reports to the contrary, Andres Iniesta says he has yet to agree to a new deal with Barcelona. (REPORT)

La Liga president Javier Tebas criticized Neymar’s transfer while adding that he feels Paris Saint-Germain are “laughing at the system”. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United needs more signings if they hope to compete for major trophies. (REPORT)

Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne will be out of action “for some time” due to injury. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Bobby Wood’s late goal saved the U.S. Men’s National Team in a 1-1 draw with Honduras. (READ)

Wood’s efforts earned him SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors. (READ)

Spain and Italy both picked up wins to headline UEFA World Cup qualifying. (READ)

CONCACAF executive Phillip Moggio says the 2026 World Cup bid will do wonders for unifying the region. (READ)

U.S. Soccer rejected the NASL’s D2 application. (READ)